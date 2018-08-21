Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

6 big talking points from LaLiga's opening weekend

Jamie Einchcomb
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.08K   //    21 Aug 2018, 04:05 IST

FC Barcelona v Deportivo Alaves - La Liga

It’s slightly earlier than usual, but a new season of LaLiga has exploded into action with some surprising results, top performances and history being made.

Barcelona and Real Madrid kicked off the season with home games against mid-table oppositions, while pretenders to the crown Atletico faced a tough opener away to Valencia.

Elsewhere, there was a battle of European contenders at the Estadio de Ceramica, a memorable debut for a Sevilla player and a strong dose of reality for Seville’s other big club.

Here are six talking points from a memorable weekend of games.

#1 Barcelona and Madrid align in style

Real Madrid CF v Getafe CF - La Liga

The dichotomy between philosophies and playing styles has always been one of the most fascinating aspects of the Barcelona/Real Madrid rivalry.

This was no more apparent than during the Guardiola and Mourinho era, where Barcelona’s team of home-grown stars thrilled the world with their football while Real Madrid’s Galacticos 2.0 served as the perfect arch-nemesis.

With Julen Lopetegui in charge now, the gap in styles has never been smaller.

Madrid loaded their team with playmakers on Sunday night, as Casemiro was left out to make room for Dani Ceballos. Along with Toni Kroos, Isco and Marco Asensio, Madrid had full control of the ball and centre of the park, while Gareth Bale had the explosiveness to help his side change gears.

Emphasis on team play and sharing the responsibility seems to be Madrid’s chosen plan in the post-Ronaldo era.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are still reaping the benefits of having Lionel Messi. The defending champions were frustrated for 60 minutes before the little genius’ free-kick opened the scoring.

From that point, it was normal service resumed. Barcelona peppered the Alaves keeper with shots and found two more with a trademark cut-in-and-strike from Phillippe Coutinho and a touch of class from Messi.

The expectation is that Messi will dominate on the way to yet another title, but perhaps Madrid will find an inventive way to ensure the gap doesn’t widen any further.

1 / 6 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Andre Silva Ernesto Valverde Julen Lopetegui
Jamie Einchcomb
CONTRIBUTOR
A freelance writer who was written for These Football Times and the Daily Cannon. Occasionally a freelance supporter who escapes into Spanish football. Hoping for the best for the Arsenal. Find my more creative and unorthodox stories about football at www.footballfromthearmchair.com.
LaLiga 2018/19: 4 Talking Points before the campaign begins
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 6 most loyal players ahead of the new season
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: Predicted Final Standings
RELATED STORY
LaLiga Matchweek 1: Team of the Week
RELATED STORY
Barcelona 2 - 2 Real Madrid: El Clasico 5 Talking Points
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 bold predictions for this season
RELATED STORY
Facebook and LaLiga set to revolutionize Sports consumption
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi's top 5 hattricks for Barcelona
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19 predictions: Are Barca set for another...
RELATED STORY
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 reasons to get excited about the new...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us