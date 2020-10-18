'Six goals in three games is too much' — Chelsea frontman Timo Werner blasts Blues' backline after Southampton draw

Chelsea superstar Timo Werner has ripped into Chelsea's defensive unit after conceding what was their sixth Premier League goal in the span of three games.

The Blues' draw against Southampton was their second 3-3 result of the fixture after conceding three goals in the first half an hour of play at the Hawthorns. Against the Saints, Chelsea took a two-goal lead thanks to Werner and conceded two goals either side of half-time, before Kai Havertz restored the hosts' lead almost immediately.

However, as Danny Ings and co began to pile on the pressure, Chelsea's hapless defence eventually crumbled under pressure and conceded a late equaliser from Jannik Vestergaard.

Going by what their goalscorer Werner had to say, the Chelsea man was evidently unhappy with the performance of Chelsea's backline.

'Defence wins titles' says Werner in rallying call to Chelsea

Werner was unhappy with his defence's performance

Speaking on their enthralling 3-3 draw at Stamford Bridge, German international Werner expressed;

"The first half we [Chelsea] played very well until the goal from Southampton. When you get a goal two or three minutes before half time it is always not an easy situation because you have to have a clear head in the second half because two goals is better than one goal."

"In the second half Southampton put a lot of pressure on us and pressed us high. I think we gave them too many opportunities to score goals. We have to win the game."

The former RB Leipzig star continued,

"I am happy about my goals but in the end I want to win the game. It’s a day I’m 50 per cent happy and 50 per cent not. I don’t know if we have a problem but in the end the last three games we concede six goals and that’s not where we want to be."

The 24-year-old new signing urged his side to tighten up at the back as he believes that it is defence that wins titles. Werner said,

"I think we are Chelsea, we want to battle for titles. In the end think it’s not the offence that wins titles. In Germany we always say defence wins titles. I think that’s true. When we concede so many goals in every game then it’s hard to win games but in the end also to win titles."

"I think we have to work in it because six goals in three games is too much. I think we have to be better in this."

Chelsea are set to hos defending UEFA Europa League champions Sevilla at Stamford Bridge in midweek before a trip to Manchester to face an under-fire Manchester United side.

