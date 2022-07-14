SJK vs Flora Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th July | UECL Qualifiers 2022-23

SJK take on Flora at the Oma SP Stadion in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualification fixture on Thursday, with both sides looking to progress to the next round of the competition.

SJK have been in disappointing form of late, having won only one of their last five games across all competitions. Joaquin Gomez's side will be going into the game off the back of a 3-2 win against Honka last time out and will hope to take that momentum into the game against Flora on Thursday.

Flora, on the other hand, have been in great form this season and are unbeaten in their last 20 games across all competitions. Jurgen Henn's side will be going into the game off the back of four consecutive wins and will look to extend their streak against SJK on Thursday.

Both sides will want to progress to the next round of the competition and that should make for a well-contested matchup.

SJK vs Flora Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have only faced each other once before, in the first-leg earlier this week.

Flora came away as 1-0 winners with Martin Miller's goal being enough to secure the win on the night.

SJK have the joint second worst attack in the Finnish league, having scored 14 goals from their 13 games so far.

Flora can boast the best attack and defense in the Estonian league, with 49 goals scored and nine goals conceded in their 18 league games so far this season.

SJK vs Flora Prediction

Both sides have been in contrasting form of late and that should come to the fore during the game on Thursday.

Neither side have any significant absentees due to injuries or suspensions ahead of Thursday's game.

Flora are clearly the stronger side based on form and quality and should have no problems getting past SJK.

We predict Flora will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: SJK 0-2 Flora

SJK vs Flora Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Flora Win

Tip 2 - Both sides to score - NO (SJK have only managed to score 14 goals from their 13 league games this season, while Flora have only conceded nine goals from their 18 league games)

Tip 3 - Martin Miller to score/assist (The midfielder has eight goals and three assists from 18 appearances across all competitions this season)

