SK Awards: Bundesliga - 10 Best Attackers of the Season

Varun Nair FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 61 // 31 May 2019, 10:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Borussia Dortmund v SV Werder Bremen - Bundesliga

Bayern Munich has yet again shown why they deserve to be the best team in the Bundesliga after snatching away the lead from Borussia Dortmund towards the end of the season.

The Bavarian giants, who started the season poorly, had to wait till match week 24 to get back to the top spot in the Bundesliga before a 5-0 thrashing of their rivals at the Allianz Arena ensured the lead in the league.

The Munich have now won the past seven Bundesliga titles and have extended their overall title count to a record 28.

#10 Yussuf Poulsen - RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig v FC Bayern Muenchen - Bundesliga For NIKE

One half of the deadliest and youngest front line in the Bundesliga, Yussuf Poulsen has been at his very best this season. The Dane along with striker partner Timo Werner has scored 31 goals in the Bundesliga alone.

The 24-year old has made 31 appearances in the league (27 starts) and has averaged 2.1 shots, 1.1 key passes and 0.8 dribbles per match. The Denmark international has also scored 15 goals and made 3 assists in the league.

#9 Sebastian Haller - Eintracht Frankfurt

Sebastian Haller has been involved in 25 goals in the league this season.

One half of the fearsome Eintracht Frankfurt attack, Sebastian Haller has been as impressive as his strike partner Luka Jovic. The 24-year-old former France U-21 striker playing style has seen him being likened to French icon David Trezeguet.

Sebastian Haller has averaged 1.9 shots, 1.3 key passes and 1 dribble per match. The striker has also been involved in 29 matches in the Bundesliga (23 starts) and has 15 goals and 9 assists to his name.

Advertisement

The 24-year old though is yet to capped by Didier Deschamps.

#7 Serge Gnabry - Bayern Munich

Serge Gnabry has been one of the stars for Bayern Munich this season.

One of the stars in the league for Bayern Munich this season. This has been the breakthrough season for 23-year old Serge Gnabry. The former Arsenal man has been one of the reasons that Bayern Munich pipped Borussia Dortmund to the title.

Serge Gnabry made 30 appearances (21 starts) for the Bavarian giants averaging 2.2 shots, 0.9 key passes and 1.7 dribbles per match. The attacking midfielder has also scored 10 goals made 5 assists in this season.

1 / 3 NEXT