SK Awards: Bundesliga - 5 Best Central Midfielders of the Season 

The Bundesliga season came to an end last week, with Bayern Munich clinching their record consecutive 7th and record 28th German Bundesliga title.

The Bavarian giants though had to see off Borussia Dortmund's challenge till the final day of the season after the Rhine side lead the table for more than half of the season.

With the season now over let's look at the best midfielders in the league this season.

#5 Julian Brandt - Bayer Leverkusen

Julian Brandt's impressive performances have seen Borussia Dortmund securing the services of the youngster

Julia Brandt was an instrumental figure in the Bayer Leverkusen team that qualified for the Champions League next season. The 23-year-old's switch to central midfield has helped German international reap the rewards. After a poor first half of the season, Brandt began to grow in his new position and propelled the Leverkusen side to the fourth position in the league with the help a dynamic young Leverkusen attack.

Julian Brandt made 33 appearances (30 starts) for Bayer Leverkusen this season. The 23-year old has averaged 2 shots, 2.6 key passes and 1.7 dribbles and has 7 goals and 11 assists to his name.

The German international has an 81.4% pass success rate and averages 51.6 passes per match. Julian Brandt will be playing for Borussia Dortmund next season after Lucien Favre's side secured the services of the midfielder following the end of the season.

#4 Thomas Delaney - Borussia Dortmund

Thomas Delaney has had an impressive debut season for Dortmund

Thomas Delaney has started life at Dortmund in very impressive fashion. The Dane has been an instrumental figure in Borussia Dortmund's impressive season.

The 27-year old, who moved from Werder Bremen to Dortmund at the end of last season has been an ever-present figure in the Dortmund midfield, making 30 appearances for BVB (27 starts).

The Demark international has averaged 2.7 tackles, 1.9 interceptions, 1.4 clearances and 0.4 blocks per match while his offensive stats indicate 1.1 shots, 0.5 key passes and 0.3 dribbles.

Thomas Delaney has also chipped in with 5 assists and 3 goals and has a pass success rate of 85.1%

