SK Awards: Bundesliga - 5 Best Centre-Backs of the Season 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
41   //    28 May 2019, 01:03 IST

Bayern Munich had to battle it out with Borussia Dortmund till the final game week to win their 7th consecutive Bundesliga title.
Bayern Munich had to battle it out with Borussia Dortmund till the final game week to win their 7th consecutive Bundesliga title.

After years of having an iron grip over the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich dominance seems to show shines of loosening the grip after the Bavarians had to fight it out with Borussia Dortmund till the last game week to secure their record 29th Bundesliga title.

The six-time defending Champions were stranded at seventh in the table at one stage before going on an impressive winning streak and finally overturning the odds with a 5-0 thrashing of Borussia Dortmund at the Allianz Arena. The season was an enthralling one in Germany with the race for the title and for the top four both going to the last day. This meant a lot of players across the division put in some incredible performances through the course of the nine months.

Here is the list of the 5 best defenders in the Bundesliga this season.

#5 Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig


Dayot Upamecano
Dayot Upamecano

One of the best central defenders in the league before injury ruled him out for the season, Dayot Upamecano stock is rising with each season. The 20-year along with Ibrahima Konate and Willi Orban formed the meanest defence in the Bundesliga this season.

Dayot Upamecano made 15 (14 starts) appearances in the league and has averaged 1.5 tackles, 2.2 interceptions, 0.3 blocks and 2.9 clearances per match. He is certainly one of the most exciting prospects coming out of the league.

#4 Niklas Sule - Bayern Munich


Nicolas Sule
Nicolas Sule

The German international is someone who has managed to firmly oust the World Cup winner Jerome Boateng from the Bayern Munich starting XI. The 23-year old has been so good that he is now become the first choice centre back of both Bayern Munich and German national team.

Niklas Sule made 31 (29 starts) appearances in the Bundesliga this season and has averaged 0.9 tackles, 1.3 interceptions, 2.6 clearances and 0.4 blocks per match.

The 23-year old has also chipped in with two goals for the Bavarian giants.

Contact Us