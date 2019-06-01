SK Awards: La Liga - 5 Best Centre-Backs of the Season

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

The 88th La Liga Santander has officially ended with Barcelona exterting their domestic dominance yet again with their seventh La Liga title in 10 years.

The Catalonian side was yet again a class above the rest as they easily won the domestic league with 3 games to spare, ending the season with 87 points from their 38 matches. This league title takes them to 26 La Liga title, 7 behind record holders Real Madrid.

#5 Jose Gimenez - Atletico Madrid

The man who will most likely be shouldered with the burden of filling the void left by Inter Milan-bound Atletico Madrid legend, Diego Godin. Jose Gimenez who incidentally plays along with Godin for Uruguay will have his hands full with many of his teammates moving out of Atletico this season.

The 24-year old defender missed a lot of matches due to injury this season but was exceptionally good in all the matches he played. The central defender was restricted to 21 appearances (19 starts) in the league after suffering numerous injuries.

Jose Gimenez averaged 1.2 tackles, 2.1 interceptions, 6 clearances and 0.6 blocks per match. The 24-year old has helped his side keep 14 clean sheets while conceding just 12 goals.

#4 Mario Hermoso - Espanyol

Espanyol is back in Europe after more than a decade playing in the league and domestic cups. The Catalonian side though could not have achieved this feat without their 23-year old central defender. The former Real Madrid man has been a rock at the heart of the Espanyol defense this season.

The Spanish international has averaged 1.2 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, 0.8 blocks and 5.2 clearances per match while also helping the Catalonian side keep 9 clean sheets. The 23-year old has made 32 appearances (31 starts) in the league this season and has 3 vital goals to his name.

