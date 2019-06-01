×
SK Awards: La Liga - 5 Best Fullbacks of the Season 

Varun Nair
ANALYST
52   //    01 Jun 2019, 13:53 IST

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga
FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

Barcelona has once again exerted their dominance over the Spanish league after winning their 26th La Liga Santander title and second consecutive time under Ernesto Valverde with 3 matches to spare. There was more joy for the Blaugrana after they finished 19 points above their arch-rivals Real Madrid, the biggest point difference between Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Lionel Messi was once again the player of the season in La Liga after scoring 36 goals and providing 13 assists in the season.

5. Sergio Escudero - Sevilla

Sevilla v Ujpest - UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round: 1st leg
Sevilla v Ujpest - UEFA Europa League Second Qualifying Round: 1st leg

Sergio Escudero started his season very late after an elbow injury in the second match week kept him out for almost two months. The 29-year old along with former Manchester City man Jesus Navas formed one of the best full back combinations in the league this season.

Sergio Escudero made 21 appearances (18 starts) in the La Liga due to an elbow injury during the opening half and a muscle injury towards the rear end of the season ruling him out for 12 matches. The versatile defender averaged 2 tackles, 1.1 interceptions 1.8 clearances and 0.8 dribbles per match.

The 29-year old also chipped in with an assist and averaged 0.3 crosses and 35.4 passes per match at a success rate of 81%.

Sergio Escudero helped keep 6 clean sheets for Sevilla this season and conceded 25 goals.

4. Cristiano Piccini - Valencia

It has been an impressive debut season for Piccini.
It has been an impressive debut season for Piccini.

It has been an impressive debut season for Cristiano Piccini who joined Valencia from Sporting CP this season. After starting the season poorly, Piccini slowly found his feet as he helped Valencia overturn a poor start to the season to finish fourth in the league.

Cristiano Piccini made 23 appearances (21 starts) in the league this season averaging 1.4 tackles, 1.2 interceptions, 2.5 clearances and 0.6 dribbles per match. The 26-year old also has a goal to his name and has averaged 0.5 crosses and 33.5 passes per match at a pass success rate of 78.5%.

