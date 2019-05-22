SK Awards: Premier League - 10 Best Signings of the Season

Liverpool and Wolves new players have done their clubs proud.

No one would know whether the club's signing is a hit or a flop until the season comes to an end. Many players have performed superbly in other European leagues but when they come to the Premier League, it is a totally different story.

Most Premier League clubs rely on their signings to improve their performances and challenge for trophies. Tottenham have been an exception given that they have made minimal signings in recent transfer windows yet manage to finish in the top four.

Looking back at how the debutants have performed this season, here is a look at the 10 best signings of the season. Wolverhampton Wanderers' signings have helped their club achieve the glory they deserve and Liverpool's new players have helped the Reds challenge for the title. It has been an exceptional season for this group of players.

#10 Alisson

Liverpool shotstopper Alisson has conceded goals in the EPL.

The Liverpool keeper has done an excellent job by conceding the least number of goals in the Premier League. Alisson played all the games in the league, kept 21 clean sheets and let in only 22 goals. That earned him the Golden Glove at the end of the domestic season.

At the same time, he has been phenomenal in the Champions League. He helped the Reds to their second consecutive final in the competition after letting in just 12 goals from 12 matches.

The former Roma keeper surely deserved credit for his hard work this season. Given his excellent showing this season, one would have thought that he was an experienced goalie in the Premier League. The Brazilian also has a passing accuracy of around 80% and makes an average of 0.8 clearances per game in the Premier League.

If Alisson can maintain his standards, Liverpool would certainly be able to compete with Manchester City for the title next season.

