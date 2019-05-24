SK Awards: Premier League - 5 Best Right-Backs of the Season

Liverpool Training & Press Conference

The Premier League season has come to an epic end and Manchester City was finally successful in seeing off a spirited challenge for the Premier League title from Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's team managed to retain the title on the last matchday of the season, leaving Liverpool in a pool of disappointment. However, both the top teams should be lauded for entertaining us with fantastic attacking football day in day out in the Premier League.

While both teams differ in their overall tactics, they are similar in their use of fast, exciting full-backs, a trend that has become very popular in recent years. The role of the modern right back, as such, is one of excitement, showered with composed defending and relentless attacking. The Premier League too has had its share of impressive right-backs this season, brilliant men who have lit up the right side of the field and have taken the league by a storm.

At Sportskeeda, we honour the best players of each league with the SK Awards. Today, as a part of the SK Awards, we present the 5 Best Right-Back in the Premier League this season.

#5 Kyle Walker (England, Manchester City)

Walker was instrumental in City's title win

The Englishman was fantastic for England in the 2018 FIFA World Cup and carried that form into the season for Manchester City. Walker had 33 appearances in the Premier League, 30 of which were starts. He was an assured presence in the right back position for Guardiola and even picked up a goal and an assist in the league.

Walker is among the new generations of full backs who love joining the attack at every opportunity. In Guardiola’s style of play, his abilities are a perfect fit and the Englishman is most often stationed in the opposition half. His speed is an asset during counter attacks and also while tracking back, and he has been consistently excellent in both boxes for City.

The Englishman has averaged 1.2 tackles, 1.1 interceptions and just 0.5 fouls per game. He has a tackle success rate of 65% and has averaged 72 passes per game. Even though he has 59 crosses to his name, he only has a 7% cross accuracy.

Walker has registered 4 through ball and 117 accurate long balls. His work rate on the field is also decent, as he has covered a distance of 9.33 km on an average per game. This season, Walker has been the fifth best right back in the league and was instrumental for City as they won a historic domestic treble.

