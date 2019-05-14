SK Awards: Premier League - Underperforming Team of the Season

Last Sunday was one of the most exciting days to have been a Premier League fan. The tournament winners were still not decided until the last day of the League. Just one point separated both Liverpool and Manchester City in the final standings with Pep Guardiola's squad emerging as the champions for the second consecutive time.

Although this campaign was mostly about 2 teams, there were a number of performers across the 20 teams who made a mark this year. They have been suitably rewarded for the skills they have shown on the field and it is now time to know about the players who have not been up to their mark this season.

All these players have had an off-season and they would like to forget this campaign and come back fresh in August again. The teams they represented could have done better had they performed well and hence, their performances this season need to be introspected.

On that note, here is the Underperforming Team of this Premier League Season.

Goalkeeper: David De Gea

Despite a few mistakes in last year's FIFA World Cup, it was expected that David De Gea would pull up his socks and do better for Manchester United. However, the Spaniard has had a rare season where he has been out of form which has, in turn, affected the performances of the Red Devils this season.

Although the defensive department of the squad has been in disappointing form, De Gea was not able to repeat what he has been doing in the last few seasons to avoid the leakage of goals this season. However, it has been De Gea's errors at the front of the goal on many occasions which have cost Manchester United very dearly.

Hence, for having one of the worst seasons in his career, David De Gea makes it to the Underperforming XI of the season.

