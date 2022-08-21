SK Recap: Relive how Messi and Mbappe scored stunning goals to help PSG secure 5-1 win over Lille last time

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe put in inspirational performances the last time Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) played against Lille OSC in Ligue 1.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored once and assisted another in a convincing 5-1 win over the 2021 champions at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

The former FC Barcelona superstar's corner resulted in defender Presnel Kimpembe scoring from close-range for PSG's second goal of the game.

Messi turned from provider to scorer for the third goal. Lille's defense failed to clear the goal after Mbappe's run from the left-hand side. The ball fell kindly to Messi, who chipped goalkeeper Ivo Grbic for the goal.

Mbappe, on the other hand, netted an outstanding goal from outside the box to seal the victory. The Frenchman finessed the ball past the goalkeeper from the edge of the box to complete the scoring.

PSG take on Lille in Ligue 1 on Sunday, 21 August in their third league game of the new season. The Parisian giants have already secured two victories from their opening two games and are looking to maintain their 100% start to the campaign.

PSG will want both of their superstar forwards to replicate their previous exploits against Lille this time around.

It is worth mentioning that Danilo Pereira scored twice on that occasion as well. Paris Saint-Germain's official Twitter account tweeted the highlights from the game, which can be seen below:

The Parisian giants reclaimed the Ligue 1 title from Lille last time around. They secured 86 points to win the 2021-22 title while defending champions Lille only managed a 10th-place finish, accumulating just 55 points in the process.

How did Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi do when PSG faced Lille at home last season?

Prior to their 5-1 win, Paris Saint-Germain faced Lille at the Parc des Princes back in October 2021. The game finished 2-1 in PSG's favor. However, both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe had little to no impact on the proceedings.

Kylian Mbappe was not fit to play against Lille in their first of the two encounters last season. He was suffering from an infection which kept him out of the 2-1 win.

The Argentine, on the other hand, did start for PSG that day. However, he was substituted off at half-time by manager Mauricio Pochettino with his side trailing 1-0. Mauro Icardi replaced Messi in the second half as the Parisian outfit rallied back to win 2-1, thanks to goals from Marquinhos and Angel Di Maria.

