SL Benfica Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction and Betting Tips | December 15th 2022

Benfica Women and Barcelona Women will battle for three points in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Thursday.

The hosts come into the clash on the back of a comfortable 5-0 home victory over Valadares Gaia in the Portuguese league on Sunday. Jessica Silva starred with a hat-trick to guide her side to victory.

Barcelona also cruised to victory in a 4-0 home win over Alhama over the weekend. Four different women got on the scoresheet for the Catalans, with Nigeria international Asisat Oshoala wrapping up proceedings with an 86th-minute goal.

The win saw the Blaugrana maintain their 100% record at the summit of the Spanish league.

They will return to continental action where they sit joint-top of Group D with Bayern Munich, having each garnered nine points from four matches. Benfica sit in third spot with six points to their name.

SL Benfica Women vs Barcelona Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The reverse fixture ended in a 9-0 home victory for Barcelona.

Benfica are currently on a five-game winning run in all competitions.

Each of Barcelona's last 15 matches in all competitions have produced three or more goals, with 10 matches in this sequence producing four goals or more.

Five of Benfica's last six home games in all competitions have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Each of Barcelona's last five away games in all competitions have produced four goals or more.

Benfica have won nine of their 10 home games in all competitions this season. Their sole loss came in a narrow 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich that saw them squander a two-goal lead and also miss a last-gasp penalty.

SL Benfica Women vs Barcelona Women Prediction

Benfica need maximum points to keep their qualification hopes alive and their three-point deficit to the top two is assailable.

However, they have to perform at their best against a Barcelona side that will be keen to get back to winning ways following their defeat to Bayern Munich last week.

Despite the gulf in quality between the two sides, Benfica are likely to go all out for the win but we are backing the visitors to triumph in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: Benfica Women 2-4 Barcelona Women

SL Benfica Women vs Barcelona Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Barcelona to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Both teams to score and over 3.5 goals

