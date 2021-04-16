Slavia Prague 0-4 Arsenal: Player Ratings as Gunners register a thumping win in the second leg | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

After a frustrating first leg at the Emirates, Arsenal were under pressure coming into the second leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tie against Slavia Prague, who've been undefeated at home all season. But the Gunners stepped up their game massively as they thrashed the home side with ease, winning the tie 5-1 on aggregate.

Slavia Prague held the aces coming into the game as they had an important away goal and an impressive home record, conceding just 1 goal in their last 4 Europa League games.

But Arsenal had different plans. In less than 25 minutes, the visitors were 3 goals up on the night as Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka & Alexandre Lacazette put the game to bed before the half time whistle.

Emile Smith Rowe, just minutes after seeing his goal being disallowed, set up Pepe for the opener. The Ivorian made no mistake in smashing the ball home from close range. Lacazette soon converted a penalty to make it 3-1 on aggregate for Arsenal, while Saka also chipped in to take the game away from Slavia Prague.

A fourth and final goal of the night by Lacazette meant Arsenal were through to the semi-finals to take on their former manager, Unai Emery's Villareal, a team who boast a brilliant attacking unit.

On that note, let's take a look at the:

Arsenal player ratings

Bernd Leno: 6/10

Slavia Prague failed to register a single shot on target throughout the 90 minutes and Bernd Leno had little to do. The German international was not tested at all in the game.

Calum Chambers: 9/10

Slavia Praha v Arsenal FC - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Leg Two

Hector Bellerin has been booted out from the XI and one cannot blame Arteta for it because Calum Chambers has been grasping every chance his manager throws at him. The Englishman dropped another exceptional performance on the night, while also contributing with an assist.

Rob Holding: 8/10

The partnership between Rob Holding and Pablo Mari seems to be the way forward for Arsenal, as the Gunners have now kept two back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in 15 games. Holding was again crucial as he closely man-marked Jan Kuchta all game.

Pablo Mari: 8/10

The Brazilian has turned out to be an important signing for the London outfit, as Arsenal usually look more compact and confident with him in the backline. Gabriel, for all his qualities, seems to lack the conviction and calmness to play without David Luiz, which is why Arteta has chosen Mari to start Europa League games; a decision that has paid off.

Granit Xhaka: 8/10

The absence of Kieran Tierney was a big blow to Arsenal, but Mikel Arteta seems to have found a solution to play effectively without his first-choice left-back. Xhaka's new role as a hybrid left-back seems to have solved the issue. The Swiss captain was key to Arsenal's build-up from the flanks yet again and provided more defensive cover as he tended to stay back during attacks.

Thomas Partey: 8/10

Thomas Partey vs. Slavia Prague:



Pass completion: 86.7%

Tackles: 5

Ball recoveries: 4

Interceptions: 3

Blocks: 2

Clearances: 1 pic.twitter.com/tR9LLT7XyK — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) April 15, 2021

Thomas Partey in midfield is the real deal. The Ghanaian was a rock in midfield all game as he let no one get past him. With 5 interceptions, 3 tackles and a passing accuracy of 87%, it was another brilliant display from the former Atletico Madrid player.

Dani Ceballos: 7/10

Just when the Spaniard's future at Arsenal was in huge doubt, Ceballos has upped his ante with two back-to-back quality performances for his side as we enter the business end of the season. The 24-year-old combined with Pepe on the left flank to attack while also being an extra man in midfield to support Partey when he was being outnumbered. An impactful performance from the Real Madrid loanee.

Bukayo Saka: 9/10

Slavia Praha v Arsenal FC - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Leg Two

Bukayo Saka was a victim of a few critics as he missed a golden opportunity in the first leg to alter the scoreline. But he made sure he left no regrets behind as the 19-year-old ripped apart Slavia Prague's defense to unleash a thunder strike from outside the box, beating the goalkeeper at the near post.

With 1 goal, a penalty won & 6 duels completed, Saka was easily one of the best players on the pitch.

Emile Smith-Rowe: 8/10

The impact the two teenagers have had on this star-studded Arsenal team is unreal. Emile Smith-Rowe and Bukayo Saka have turned the team's form around since the turn of the year. Martin Odegaard wasn't missed as Smith Rowe took up the creative responsibilities.

Nicolas Pepe: 7/10

The Ivorian international hasn't been one of Arteta's favorites, truth be told. But Arteta chose Pepe's services over others in his biggest game as Arsenal manager, and that should improve Pepe's confidence and form over the coming weeks. With the opener against Slavia, the 25-year-old set the stage for Arsenal to produce a ruthless display.

Alexandre Lacazette: 8/10

Slavia Praha v Arsenal FC - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: Leg Two

With a brace on the night, Alex Lacazette has taken his goalscoring tally to 17 goals in all competitions this season; his best season at Arsenal. One would argue that the 29-year-old is playing for a new contract as his contract ends in the summer of 2022. However, he is finally starting to show why he was bought by Arsenal in 2016.

Substitutes

Mohamed Elneny: 6/10

Being 4 goals to the good, Arteta was happy to bring Elneny to the party, replacing Smith Rowe and saving his legs for the important weekend fixture vs Fulham. Elneny kept things ticking and made sure Arsenal kept a clean sheet.

Cedric Soares: 6/10

Thomas Partey was also given a few minutes off as Cedric Soares replaced him in the 79th minute, with Xhaka going back into midfield. Cedric did the job of keeping things compact on the flank, as much of Slavia's late charges came through the right.

Eddie Nketiah: 5/10

Replaced Lacazette in the 79th minute but Eddie Nketiah could barely get on the ball.

Gabriel Martinelli: 6/10

The young Brazilian showcased his raw pace as he took on Tomas Holes and dribbled past him with ease before putting his shot wide from close range. It could've easily been his second goal in three days.

Folarin Balogun: N/A

Did not play enough to warrant a rating.