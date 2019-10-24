Slavia Prague 1-2 Barcelona: 4 Players who impressed for the Blaugrana | UEFA Champions League 2019/2020

Slavia Praha v FC Barcelona: Group F - UEFA Champions League

Barcelona consolidated their position atop Group F with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Slavia Prague at the Sinobo Stadium in the Champions League.

A third-minute strike by Lionel Messi as well as an own goal by Peter Olayinka 12 minutes into the second half were enough to give the Catalans the victory, while Jan Boril had briefly restored parity in the 50th minute.

Given the difference in the quality of both sides, Barcelona were largely expected to walk over their less illustrious hosts, but in unexpected scenes, the Czech champions gave as good as they got and can consider themselves unlucky not to have gotten something from the match.

While some players like Sergio Busquets and Antoine Griezmann did not impress in the game, others rose up to the occasion and played a key role in helping Barcelona to victory against Slavia Prague.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting four players who impressed in the Champions League matchday 3 fixture.

#4 Luis Suarez

Although he failed to end his run of having not scored an away goal in the Champions League since September 2015, Luis Suarez still played a major role in helping Barcelona to victory against Slavia Prague.

The 32-year-old was full of energy in the game and showed his usual brilliant understanding with Lionel Messi on some occasions and should have converted in the 70th minute when he was played in by his Argentine teammate.

The former Liverpool man, however, had a hand in Barcelona's second goal as he showed great technique to control a Lionel Messi cross from an acute angle, before shooting into the back of the net.

The goal was however credited as an own goal as it had gone in off a deflection by Peter Olayinka.

In total, Luis Suarez attempted five shots, with two of those being on target while he also made two key passes and completed two dribbles.

