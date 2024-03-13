Slavia Prague vs AC Milan Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14th 2024

Slavia Prague play host to AC Milan at the Fortuna Arena in the second leg of their Europa League round-of-16 clash on Thursday.

Having suffered a 4-2 loss when the sides met in Italy last week, Jindrich Trpisovsky’s men will be looking to overturn their two-goal deficit and turn the tie around.

Slavia Prague returned to winning ways in style as they thrashed Teplice 4-0 in the Czech Republic top flight last Sunday.

Prior to that, the Červenobílí were on a three-game winless run, claiming one draw and losing twice, including a 4-2 defeat against AC Milan in the first leg of their Europa League last-16 clash last Thursday.

Trpisovsky’s side will hope his side can pick up where they left off against Teplice as they look to make a remarkable comeback on Thursday and reach the Europa League quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, Christian Pulisic netted his eighth Serie A goal of the season as AC Milan scraped a 1-0 victory over Empoli at San Siro last Sunday.

This result saw Stefano Pioli’s men leapfrog Juventus and move into second place in the league table, albeit 16 points adrift of league leaders Inter Milan.

Having crashed out of the Champions League in the group stages, AC Milan have enjoyed a solid run in the Europa League, beating Stade Rennais in the knockout-stage playoffs before securing a vital first-leg victory over Slavia Prague last Thursday.

Slavia Prague vs AC Milan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between Slavia Prague and AC Milan, with Pioli’s side claiming a comfortable 4-2 victory over the Červenobílí when they first met last Thursday.

AC Milan are on a three-game winning run, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 1-1 draw against Atalanta on February 25.

Slavia Prague have won seven of their last eight competitive home matches, with a 3-2 extra-time defeat against Sparta Prague in the Czech Cup on February 28 being the exception.

AC Milan are unbeaten in six of their last eight away matches across all competitions, picking up five wins and one draw since last December.

Slavia Prague vs AC Milan Prediction

AC Milan have a two-goal lead over their hosts and will head into Thursday’s clash with sky-high confidence. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two sides, we are backing the Italian outfit to come away with another comfortable victory.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1-3 AC Milan

Slavia Prague vs AC Milan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - AC Milan to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of Slavia Prague’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in four of the hosts’ last five outings)