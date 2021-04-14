Slavia Prague vs Arsenal prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Slavia Prague host Arsenal in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final tie, with both teams looking to progress to the semis.

The first leg ended 1-1 after Nicolas Pepe's goal was canceled out by Tomas Holes' equalizer in the 93rd minute of the game.

Slavia Prague scored a crucial away goal at the Emirates Stadium and will be confident of their chances of winning the tie.

Jindrich Tripisovsky's side have been in unbelievable form this season and are currently on a 23-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Arsenal are heading to Prague off the back of a 3-0 win against Sheffield United in the Premier League at the weekend. The Gunners' form has stuttered of late, having won only one of their last five games across all competitions.

The tie is perfectly balanced, with either team capable of advancing to the semi-finals of the competition

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Head-to-Head

Arsenal are unbeaten in all their competitive meetings against Slavia Prague, having last met in the group stages of the Champions League in 2007. However, the Gunners have only won once against the Czech side.

Mikel Arteta's side will need a win in the second leg in order to progress to the semi-finals.

Slavia Prague Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

Arsenal Form Guide: L-D-L-D-W

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Team News

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will make his return to the squad

Slavia Prague

David Hovorka and Ondrej Kudela have been ruled out for the game due to injury. Tripisovsky will be sweating on the fitness of Peter Olayinka and Abdallah Sima, but the duo should be available for Thursday.

Simon Deli has tested positive for COVID-19 and is ruled out for an indefinite amount of time.

Injured: David Hovorka, Ondrej Kudela, Simon Deli

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Arsenal

Mikel Arteta will have a host of players missing for Thursday's game. Kieran Tierney and David Luiz are unavailable due to injury, while Martin Odegaard is unlikely to feature.

Arteta will be boosted by the news that Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka will be available for the game after they suffered knocks against Sheffield United.

England midfielder Emile Smith-Rowe is a doubt for the game. Meanwhile, club captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should return to the squad after missing the game at the weekend due to illness.

Injured: Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Martin Odegaard

Doubtful: Emile Smith-Rowe

Suspended: None

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Predicted XI

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar; Jan Boril, David Zima, Tomas Holes, Alexander Bah; Lukas Provod, Jakub Hromada; Peter Olayinka, Nicolae Stanciu, Oscar Dorley; Abdallah Sima

Arsenal Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Bernd Leno; Cedric Soares, Gabriel, Rob Holding, Hector Bellerin; Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey; Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe; Alexandre Lacazette

Slavia Prague vs Arsenal Prediction

The tie depends on what version of Arsenal turns up on the day. But Arteta's side should have too much quality for Slavia Prague.

We predict the Gunners will win by a narrow margin and progress to the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 0-1 Arsenal