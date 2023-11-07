Slavia Prague vs AS Roma Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Fresh off the back of a dramatic victory over Lecce, AS Roma journey to the Fortuna Arena to face Slavia Prague in Group G of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Jose Mourinho’s men are one of just three sides with a 100% record in the Europa League and will look to make it four group wins on the bounce.

Slavia Prague were sent crashing back to earth last Sunday when they fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Viktoria Plzen in the Czech top flight.

Prior to that, Jindřich Trpišovsky’s side saw their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end on October 26 courtesy of a 2-0 loss to Roma in the Europa League, three days before bouncing back with a 2-0 league victory at Bohemians.

With six points from three Europa League matches, Slavia Prague are currently second in Group G, three points behind group leaders Roma.

Elsewhere, stoppage-time goals from Sardar Azmoun and Romelu Lukaku saw Roma come from behind to snatch a 2-1 victory over Lecce in the Serie A last Sunday.

This followed a narrow 1-0 defeat against Inter Milan on October 29 which saw their five-game winning streak across all competitions come to an end.

While Roma will look to build on last weekend’s result, they have struggled for results on the road, where they have picked up just two wins in their six games this season.

Slavia Prague vs AS Roma Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever encounter between the two teams, with AS Roma claiming a 2-0 victory when they first met in October’s reverse fixture.

Mourinho’s men have won all but one of their seven matches, with October’s 1-0 loss against Inter Milan being the exception.

Sorta Prague are unbeaten in nine of their 10 home matches across all competitions this season, claiming eight wins and one draw so far.

Roma are winless in three of their last four away matches, losing twice and picking up one draw since the third week of September.

Slavia Prague vs AS Roma Prediction

Buoyed by their late victory over Lecce, Roma will return to the Europa League with sky-high confidence as they look to maintain their perfect record.

While we expect Sparta Prague to put up a fight, Roma boast a superior and more expensive squad and we fancy them claiming a narrow victory at the Fortuna Arena.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1-2 AS Roma

Slavia Prague vs AS Roma Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Roma to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of the visitors’ last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in eight of Roma’s last 10 games)