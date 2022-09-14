Slavia Prague vs Ballkani prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Slavia Prague will welcome FC Ballkani to Fortuna Arena for a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The home side come into the game having claimed maximum points in a comfortable 6-1 home win over Ceske Budejovice in the Czech 1. Liga on Sunday.

Stanislav Tecl's first-half brace inspired the hosts to a 3-0 halftime lead, while David Jurasek contributed a hat-trick of assists.

Slavia Prague had to settle for a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Sivasspor in their Group G opener last week.

FC Ballkani also kickstarted their continental campaign with a 1-1 draw against CFR Cluj. Yuri Matias scored a late equalizer in injury time for the visitors.

Ballkani followed up with a 2-0 defeat to Drita in the Kosovan Superliga on Sunday. Marko Simonovski and Besnik Krasniqi scored in either half to inspire the visitors to victory.

Slavia Prague vs Ballkani Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. Slavia Prague are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions, winning five matches in this run.

FC Ballkani's defeat on Sunday ended their 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Slavia Prague form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-W

Ballkani form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Slavia Prague vs Ballkani Team News

Slavia Prague

The hosts have a raft of injury concerns. Jan Boril, Eduardo Santos, Tomas Holes, David Hovorka, Petr Sevcik, Yira Sor and Ibrahim Traore have all been sidelined by fitness issues. Jakub Hromada is unavailable.

Injuries: Jan Boril, Eduardo Santos, Tomas Holes, David Hovorka, Petr Sevcik, Yira Sor, Ibrahim Traore

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Jakub Hromada

Ballkani

Edvin Kuc is the only known injury concern for the Kosovans.

Injury: Edvin Kuc

Suspension: None

Slavia Prague vs Ballkani Predicted XI

Slavia Prague (4-2-3-1): Ales Mandous (GK); Lukas Masopust, Taras Kacharaba, Aiham Ousou, David Doudera; Tomas Hules, Lukas Provod; Matej Jurasek, Ondrej Lingr, Moses Usor; Peter Olayinka

Ballkani (4-3-3): Stivi Frasheri (GK); Astrit Thaqi, Bajram Jashainca, Lumbarth Dellova, Armend Thaci; Lindon Emerlihou, Qendrim Zyba, Meriton Korenica; Ermal Krasniqi, Albion Rrhamani, Nazmi Gripshi

Slavia Prague vs Ballkani Prediction

Slavia Prague are overwhelming favorites to emerge triumphant and have a strong home record.

Ballkani have been one of the most surprising sides on the continent this season. Their impressive underdog run saw them become the first team from Kosovo to book their spot in the group stage of a UEFA competition.

The visitors have nothing to lose as rank outsiders in the game and, although they can spring an upset, Slavia Prague's superior quality should see them through to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 4-0 Ballkani

