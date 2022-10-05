Slavia Prague vs CFR Cluj Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022 

Slavia Prague will welcome CFR Cluj to the Fortuna Arena on Thursday (October 6) on matchday three of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The hosts lead the way at the summit in Group G, ahead of Sivasspor (four points) on goal difference. Cluj, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the pile and have only one point to show for their efforts after two games.

Slavia are coming off a routine 3-0 home win against Liberec in the Czech Liga 1 on Sunday. Aiham Ousou, Peter Olayinka and Stanlislav Tecl scored first-half goals to inspire the victory.

Cluj, meanwhile, needed a late strike at home to see off Petrolul in the Romanian league. Cristian Manea stepped off the bench to score the winner in the first minute of added time.

They will turn their attention to the continent where they are yet to register their first win of the group stage.

Slavia Prague vs CFR Cluj Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams were paired in the qualifiers of the UEFA Champions League in 2019. Slavia Prague progressed with a 2-0 aggregate victory, winning both legs 1-0.

Slavia have won all nine games they have played at home across competitions this season.

CFR are on a six-game unbeaten run away from home, winning four games.

Seven of Slavia's nine home games across competitions this season have produced at least three goals, keeping a clean sheet in six.

Five of Cluj's last six games have seen at least one team fail to find the back of the net.

Slavia Prague vs CFR Cluj Prediction

Slavia are strong favorites for the game. The Czech team will be keen to secure a win and consolidate their position at the summit of the standings.

CFR, meanwhile, haven't performed up to expectations in the continent but could spring an upset. However, Slavia's imperious home form, coupled with their superior quality, should see them cruise to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Slavia 3-0 CFR Cluj

Slavia Prague vs CFR Cluj Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Slavia to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Slavia to lead in the first half

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far