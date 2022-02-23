Slavia Prague vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-2022

Slavia Prague entertain Fenerbahce at the Sinobo Stadium in the second leg UEFA Europa Conference League knockout stage playoff fixture on Thursday.

The first leg tie last week ended in an entertaining 3-2 win for Slavia Prague, with Oscar Dorley and Ondřej Lingr scoring twice in two minutes in the second half.

With the away goal rule abolished in UEFA competitions, their advantage is now limited to just one goal. Fenerbahce had a solid outing in the first leg and are very much still alive in this knockout stage fixture.

Slavia Prague vs Fenerbahce Head-to-Head

This will just be the second competitive meeting between the two sides.

Slavia Prague form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-L

Fenerbahce form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-L

Slavia Prague vs Fenerbahce Team News

Slavia Prague

Lukas Masopust continues his recovery from a muscle injury and will not be part of the squad here. Jan Boril, David Hovorka, Ondrej Kudela and Lukas Provod are the other injury concerns for the hosts.

Alexander Bah has served a one-match suspension in the first leg and shall return to the starting XI here.

Injured: Lukas Masopust, Jan Boril, David Hovorka, Ondrej Kudela, Lukas Provod

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce

The visiting side remain without the services of Luiz Gustavo and Filip Novak, who missed out on the first-leg fixture as well. Min-Jae Kim is a doubt for this game while İrfan Can Kahveci has returned to training and might start here.

Miha Zajc picked up a yellow card in the first leg and will serve a one-game suspension here.

Diego Rossi and Miguel Crespo are among the players not included in the squad for the knockout stage fixtures.

Injured: Luiz Gustavo, Filip Novak

Doubtful: Min-Jae Kim

Suspended: Miha Zajc

Slavia Prague vs Fenerbahce Predicted XI

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-3-3): Aleš Mandous (GK); Taras Kacharaba, Aiham Ousou, Tomáš Holeš, Alexander Bah; Ondrej Lingr, Ibrahim Benjamin Traoré, Petr Ševčík; Stanislav Tecl, Ivan Schranz, Peter Olayinka

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Altay Bayındır (GK); Nazım Sangaré, Min-jae Kim, Attila Szalai, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Dimitris Pelkas; Mert Hakan Yandaş,Ozan Tufan, Mergim Berisha; Enner Valencia

Slavia Prague vs Fenerbahce Prediction

The hosts have lost just two games in the Czech League this season with just one of those losses coming at home. They scored thrice despite being behind in terms of possession.

Slavia Prague are the favorites for this game but the Turkish side have some good names in their ranks and are expected to put up a good fight. We expect a narrow victory for the home side.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 2-1 Fenerbahce

