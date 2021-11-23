Slavia Prague vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Slavia Prague will welcome Feyenoord to the Eden Stadium for a top-of-the-table clash in Group E of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 5-0 whitewash over Jablonec at the same ground on Sunday. Ondrej Lingr stepped off the bench to complete the rout with a second-half brace.

Feyenoord also ran riot in a 4-0 home win over PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie on Sunday. All four goals came in the first half, with Brian Linssen's brace added to by strikes from Luis Sinisterra and Guus Til.

The Rotterdam outfit currently sit at the summit of the standings, having garnered 10 points from four matches. They need just one point to qualify for the knockout stage while Slavia Prague are four points behind them in second place.

Slavia Prague vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a 2-1 home win for Feyenoord. Orkun Kokcu and Brian Linssen scored first-half goals to guide the Dutch side to victory.

Both sides are currently on a good run of form, with the hosts currently on a five-game winning streak, keeping a clean sheet in all five games. Feyenoord have won their last six matches on the bounce in all competitions.

Slavia Prague form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Slavia Prague vs Feyenoord Team News

Slavia Prague

The Czech champions have several injury concerns. Jan Boril (knee), Ladislav Takacs (leg), David Hovorka (ACL), Petr Sevcik (muscle), Ondrej Kudela (ankle), Lukas Provod (ACL), Daniel Samek (groin), Mohamed Tijani (knee) and Stanislav Tecl are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Jan Boril, Ladislav Takacs, David Hovorka, Petr Sevcik, Ondrej Kudela, Lukas Provod, Daniel Samek, Mohamed Tijani, Stanislav Tecl

Suspension: None

Feyenoord

Justin Bijlow has recovered from his injury. However, Denzel Hall and Francesco Antonucci are doubts for the trip to the Czech Republic.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: Francesco Antonucci, Denzel Hall

Suspension: None

Slavia Prague vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar (GK); Alexander Bah, Aiham Ousou, Taras Kacharaba, Lukas Masopust; Ibrahim Traore, Nicolae Stanciu; Ondrej Lingr, Jan Kuchta, Peter Olayinka; Michael Krmencik

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Justin Bijlow (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Bryan Linssen, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Cyril Dessers

Slavia Prague vs Feyenoord Prediction

Slavia Prague's strong home record means they will start the game as slight favorites to emerge victorious. The Czech champions have also impressed defensively and need the win to keep their hopes of finishing second alive.

They will, however, have to perform at an optimum to triumph over an ever-improving Feyenoord side. The visitors need just one point to be guaranteed of progress but are unlikely to sit back and play for a draw.

We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1-1 Feyenoord

Edited by Peter P