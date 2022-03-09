Slavia Prague vs LASK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Slavia Prague will welcome LASK to the Sinobo Stadium for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League round-of-16 tie on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over city rivals Sparta Prague on Sunday. Ondrej Lingr and Ivan Schranz scored in either half to guide their side to the win.

LASK fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Wolfsberger AC in the Austrian Bundesliga on the same day. Thorsten Rocher's 52nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides in a game that also saw two goals disallowed by VAR for the hosts.

The Austrians secured their spot in this round courtesy of their first-place finish in Group A last year.

Slavia Prague saw off Fenerbahce in an entertaining tie that ended in a 6-4 aggregate victory for the Czechs. They won both legs 3-2 to extend their participation on the continent this term.

Slavia Prague vs LASK Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and the winner will book their spot in the quarterfinal.

Slavia Prague are currently on a six-game winning run in all competitions, while LASK have managed just one win from their last five competitive fixtures.

Slavia Prague form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

LASK from guide (all competitions): L-D-W-D-L

Slavia Prague vs LASK Team News

Slavia Prague

Jan Boril, Lukas Masopust and Lukas Provod are all unavailable due to injuries, while Ondrej Kudela and Peter Svcik are doubts for the game.

Furthermore, Dorley Murphy and Kacharaba Taras were suspended for the game due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Jan Boril, Lukas Masopust, Lukas Provod

Doubtful: Ondrej Kudela, Peter Svcik

Suspension: Kacharaba Taras, Dorley Murphy

LASK

Petar Filipovic is still sidelined with a long-term injury.

Injury: Petar Filipovic

Suspension: None

Slavia Prague vs LASK Predicted XI

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar (GK); David Jurasek, David Hovorka, Aiham Ousou, Alexander Bah; Tomas Holes, Ibrahim Traore; Peter Olayinka, Ondrej Lingr, Ivan Schranz; Yira Sor

LASK Predicted XI(4-2-3-1): Alexander Schlager (GK); Filip Twardzik, Philipp Wiesinger, Jan Boller, Marvin Potzmann; Peter Michorl, Hyun-Seok Hong; Thomas Goiginger, Sascha Horvath, Andreas Gruber; Alexander Schmidt

Slavia Prague vs LASK Prediction

Slavia Prague are exceptionally formidable on their own turf and come into this game as strong favorites against LASK. The visitors might have impressively topped their group back in December but their recent poor run does not suggest they can perform at the standards expected here.

The visitors are looking to make it to the quarterfinals of European football for the first time in their history but we are backing Slavia Prague to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 3-0 LASK

