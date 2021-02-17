Slavia Prague vs Leicester City prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Fresh off a great Premier League win against Liverpool, Leicester City travel to the Czech Republic to face Slavia Prague in their UEFA Europa League round of 32 tie.

Brendan Rodgers' team finished top of Group G, pipping Braga due to a superior head-to-head record.

This is a critical period in Leicester's season, when they again have to juggle their European commitments with having to keep up their form in the Premier League.

The Foxes are currently third in the Premier League, and although they aren't in the title race, they will look for a finish within the top four.

They were in a similar position in the Premier League last season as well. However, they let the advantage slip because of some truly atrocious form at the back-end of the season.

That win against Liverpool, Rodgers' first since leaving the Reds in 2015, would have been huge for their confidence.

Mohamed Salah put the Reds ahead in that game. However, James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes all scored within seven minutes of each other to give the Foxes a 3-1 win.

Slavia, on the other hand, are comfortable at the top of the Czech league at the moment. They are 10 points above city rivals Sparta Prague, and look on course to win their domestic league again.

They finished second in Europa League Group C behind Bayer Leverkusen. The group also consisted of French side Nice and Israeli club Hapoel Beer-Sheva.

Slavia Prague vs Leicester City Head-to-Head

Slavia Prague have never faced Leicester City in a competitive game before this first leg fixture.

Slavia Prague form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Leicester City form guide: W-W-D-W-L

Slavia Prague vs Leicester City Team News

Slavia Prague

The Czech side do not have any known concerns regarding injuries or suspensions ahead of this game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Leicester City

The Foxes will be without James Justin for the rest of the season. Meanwhile, Timothy Castagne is unlikely to be fit for this game.

Jamie Vardy could be rested in a bid to manage his workload. The likes of Cengiz Under and Kelechi Iheanacho are ready to come into the side.

Injured: James Justin, Timothy Castagne, Wesley Fofana

Suspended: None

Slavia Prague vs Leicester City Predicted XIs

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar; Alexander Bah, Ondrej Kudela, Simon Deli, Oscar Dorley; Tomas Holes, Lukas Provod; Abdallah Sima, Nicolae Stanciu, Peter Olayinka; Jan Kuchta

Leicester City Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Jonny Evans, Caglar Soyuncu, Luke Thomas; Nampalys Mendy, Youri Tielemans; Cengiz Under, James Maddison, Harvey Barnes; Ayoze Perez

Slavia Prague vs Leicester City Prediction

Leicester are firm favorites, but the degree of comfort they have in the game could well be dependent on how much Rodgers chooses to rotate his pack.

With the likes of Vardy unlikely to play from the start, we are predicting a narrow win for Leicester.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 0-1 Leicester City