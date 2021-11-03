Slavia Prague vs Maccabi Haifa prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Slavia Prague and Maccabi Haifa will battle for three points on matchday four of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a comfortable 2-0 victory over domestic rivals Victoria Plzen in the Czech league on Sunday. Ondrej Lingr and Michael Krmencik scored second-half goals to give their side all three points.

Maccabi Haifa played out an exciting 2-2 draw away to FC Ashdod in the Israeli Ligal Ha'al on Saturday.

They will each turn their attention to the continent where they are both in a race for second spot in Group E. Maccabi Haifa currently sit in second place on four points, while Slavia Prague are one point and one spot below them in the table.

Slavia Prague vs Maccabi Haifa Head-to-Head

Godsway Donyoh's 24th-minute goal helped Maccabi Haifa secure a narrow 1-0 home win over Slavia Prague on matchday three two weeks ago. This was the only time these two sides have ever competed.

The Israeli side are currently on a four-game unbeaten run, with Saturday's draw ending a three-game winning streak. Slavia Prague have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Slavia Prague form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-L-W

Maccabi Haifa form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-L

Slavia Prague vs Maccabi Haifa Team News

Slavia Prague

The home side have several players sidelined due to injuries. Jan Boril (knee), Tomas Holes (calf), David Hovorka (ACL), Ondrej Kudela (ankle), Lukas Provod (ACL) and Stanislav Tecl are all unavailable due to injuries.

Injuries: Jan Boril, Tomas Holes, David Hovorka, Ondrej Kudela, Lukas Provod, Stanislav Tecl

Suspension: None

Maccabi Haifa

Neta Lavie (calf), Ryan Strain (hamstring), Mahmoud Jaber (hamstring), Ofri Arad (ankle), Ori Dahan (knee) and Mohammed Abu Fani (meniscal) are all unavailable due to injuries. Noble Omar is a doubt for the trip to Czech Republic.

Injuries: Neta Lavie, Ryan Strain, Mahmoud Jaber, Ofri Arad, Ori Dahan, Mohammed Abu Fani

Doubtful: Noble Omar

Suspension: None

Slavia Prague vs Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar (GK); Alexander Bah, Aiham Ousou, Taras Kacharaba, Lukas Masopust; Ibrahim Traore, Nicolae Stanciu; Ondrej Lingr, Jan Kuchta, Peter Olayinka; Michael Krmencik

Maccabi Haifa Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Josh Cohen (GK); Raz Meir, Shon Goldberg, Bogdan Planic, Sun Menahem; Yuval Ashkenazi, Jose Rodríguez; Dolev Haziza, Tjaronn Chery, Dean David; Godsway Donyoh

Slavia Prague vs Maccabi Haifa Prediction

Slavia Prague are favorites to triumph on home turf, although Maccabi Haifa's recent strong run of form suggests they could be a tough nut to crack.

The hosts tend to have a strong record in front of their fans and we are backing the Czech outfit to secure maximum points with a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Slavia Prague 2-0 Maccabi Haifa

Edited by Shardul Sant