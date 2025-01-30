Slavia Prague vs Malmo Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2025

Slavia Prague and Malmo return to action in the UEFA Europa League when they go head-to-head at the Eden Arena on Thursday. Both sides are level on points in the bottom half of the table in what has been a disappointing campaign.

Slavia's dreams of reaching the knockout phase playoffs came to an end last Thursday when they suffered a 2-0 defeat to PAOK at the Toumba Stadium. Jindřich Trpisovsky’s men have lost five straight games in the competition, having kicked off their campaign with a win and a draw.

This dire run of results has been down to their lack of sting in attack, where they have netted just five goals — the third-fewest among the 36 competing teams.

Malmo, llike Slavia, were left empty handed yet again in the Europa League, as they fell to a 3-2 defeat to Eredivisie outfit Twente at the Eleda Stadium. Henrik Rydstrom’s men have gone five matches without a win in the competition, losing four, since a 2-1 victory over Qarabag on October 3.

Malmo have picked up four points from a possible 21 to sit 32nd in the standings, level on points with Slavia in 31st place.

Slavia Prague vs Malmo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Malmo re winless in eight of their last nine away matches across competitions, losing three.

Slavia are unbeaten in 12 of their 14 competitive home games this season, winning 11.

Malmo have won two of their last seven competitive matches, losing three.

Slavia Prague vs Malmo Prediction

Both sides aare on the cusp of elimination from the Europa League. Rydstrom’s men have struggled on their travels, so Slavia should secure maximum points.

Prediction: Slavia 2-1 Malmo

Slavia Prague vs Malmo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slavia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in eight of Malmo’s last 10 matches.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in seven of Malmo's last eight games.)

