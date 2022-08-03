Slavia Prague vs Panathinaikos prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022–23

Panathinaikos get their Europa Conference League qualification campaign underway when they visit the Eden Aréna to face Slavia Prague on Thursday.

The hosts comfortably saw off St. Joseph’s FC 11-0 on aggregate in the second round of the qualifiers and will look to continue in the same vein.

Slavia Prague were denied a dream start to their 2022-23 Czech 1. Liga campaign as they fell to a 1-0 loss against Hradec Králové on Sunday.

Prior to that, they were on a four-game winning streak, including an emphatic 11-0 victory over two legs against St. Joseph’s FC in the second round of the Conference League qualifiers.

Slavia Prague head into Thursday unbeaten in four straight home games, claiming three wins and one draw since May’s 2-1 loss against Sparta Prague.

Meanwhile, Panathinaikos enjoyed a fine pre-season campaign, where they picked up two wins and three draws from their five friendlies.

The Greek outfit are unbeaten in six straight games across all competitions, stretching back to a 2-0 loss against PAOK on May 17.

However, Panathinaikos have managed just one win in four away games, losing once and claiming two draws in that time.

Slavia Prague vs Panathinaikos Head-To-Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between the two sides, with Panathinaikos winning both of their previous encounters.

Slavia Prague Form Guide: L-W-W-W-W

Panathinaikos Form Guide: W-D-D-W-D

Slavia Prague vs Panathinaikos Team News

Slavia Prague

The Czech outfit will be without David Hovorka and Jan Boril, who have been ruled out through ACL and knee injuries respectively.

Injured: David Hovorka, Jan Boril

Suspended: None

Panathinaikos

Giannis Kotsiras has been sidelined through an adductor problem and is out of contention for the Greek side.

Injured: Giannis Kotsiras

Suspended: None

Slavia Prague vs Panathinaikos Predicted XI

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleš Mandous; Ivan Schranz, Christ Junior Tiehi, Taras Kacharaba, David Jurásek; Matěj Valenta, Lukáš Provod; Václav Jurečka, Ondrej Lingr, Peter Olayinka; Daniel Fila

Panathinaikos Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alberto Brignoli; Giannis Kotsiras, Bart Schenkeveld, Hörður Magnússon, Juankar; Rubén Pérez, Dimitrios Kourbelis; Sebastián Palacios, Argyris Kampetsis, Aitor Cantalapiedra; Fotis Ioannidis

Slavia Prague vs Panathinaikos Prediction

While Slavia Prague saw their winning stream come to an end last time out, they possess the firepower needed to kick-start another fine run of form. We are backing them to make use of their home advantage and claim a vital first-leg victory.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 2-1 Panathinaikos

