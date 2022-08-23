Slavia Prague vs Rakow Czestochowa prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022–23

Slavia Prague will have a lot to play for as they host Polish outfit Rakow Czestochowa in the second leg of the UEFA Conference League playoff encounter on Thursday.

Slavia suffered a shocker in the first leg, failing to overcome the challenge of Rakow. They lost the match 2-1.

The visitors will be eying an upset win in this tie, especially now that they have a first-leg advantage as they visit the Czech Republic this week.

Slavia Prague vs Rakow Czestochowa Head-to-Head

This will be the second outing between the two teams, with Rakow earning the bragging rights after the first-leg fixture. Slavia still look to be the better of the two and will have to show that this week to make it to the Conference League group stages.

Rakow Czestochowa form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Slavia Prague form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Slavia Prague vs Rakow Czestochowa Team News

Slavia Prague

On the injury front, the visitors will be without Werton, Jan Boril and David Hovorka.

Marek Icha, Yakub Hromada and Daniel Fila will also be out of contention as they serve their suspensions.

Injury: David Hovorka, Jan Boril, Ewerton

Suspended: Marek Icha, Yakub Hromada, Daniel Fila

Rakow Czestochowa

Centre-back Tomas Petrasek has been sidelined with back pain and will not feature in this match.

Injury: Tomas Petrasek.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Slavia Prague vs Rakow Czestochowa Predicted XI

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aleš Mandous; David Doudera, Taras Kacharaba, Aiham Ousou, Oscar Dorley; Tomáš Holeš, Christ Junior Tiehi; Ivan Schranz, Ibrahim Traoré, Peter Olayinka; Ondrej Lingr

Rakow Czestochowa Predicted XI (3-5-2): Kacper Trelowski (GK), Bogdan Racovitan, Zoran Arsenic, Deian Cristian Sorescu, Stratos Svarnas, Fran Tudor, Vladyslav Kochergin, Igor Sapala, Ivi, Fabian Piasecki, Vladislavs Gutkovskis

Slavia Prague vs Rakow Czestochowa Prediction

It was a wake-up call for the Czech outfit last week after going behind twice and failing to level the scores in the contest. They cannot take Rakow for granted as the visitors will be determined to go one step ahead this season and make it to the UECL group stages. Last season, Rakow were knocked out in the playoffs.

Slavia possess the better squad profile of the two and have more experience in European competitions compared to their rivals. However, they will have to be at their best to overcome the odds and qualify.

Nonetheless, the hosts remain the favorites to clinch the tie and secure the Conference League group stage qualification.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 3-1 Rakow Czestochwa

