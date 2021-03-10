Slavia Prague vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Newly-crowned Scottish champions Rangers travel to the Czech Republic to face Slavia Prague in the first leg of their Europa League round of 16 tie on Thursday.

Rangers had their 55th league title confirmed when Celtic drew 0-0 against Dundee United on Sunday. Steven Gerrard's men beat St. Mirren 3-0 on Saturday.

Now that their domestic commitments can take a backseat, Gerrard will look to take his side further in the Europa League than last season.

They were well-beaten by Bayer Leverkusen at this stage of the competition last year when they lost 4-1 on aggregate to the German side.

In the last round, Rangers were involved in a goal-fest against Belgian side Royal Antwerp FC. After winning the first leg 4-3 in Belgium, Rangers won 5-2 at Ibrox to secure the tie 9-5 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Slavia Prague took a big scalp in the round of 32 when they eliminated Leicester City. After a 0-0 draw in Prague in the first leg, Slavia won 2-0 at the King Power Stadium with goals from Lukas Provod and Abdallah Sima.

Slavia currently enjoy a 11-point advantage at the top of the Czech league, although they have played a game more than second-placed rivals Sparta.

Jindřich Trpišovský before #slaran: “They would prepare for this game in all seriousness even if they wouldn’t be champions already. It will have no effect on the game on Thursday. For Rangers, it will be the game of the year. The haven’t been so far in Europe for a long time.” pic.twitter.com/5wbMRGVTiC — SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) March 8, 2021

Slavia Prague vs Rangers Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive game played between Rangers and Slavia Prague.

Slavia Prague form guide: W-W-W-W-D

Rangers form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Slavia Prague vs Rangers Team News

Slavia Prague

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for Slavia Prague at the moment.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Rangers

Captain James Tavernier's knee injury is expected to keep him out of action, while Ryan Jack has a calf injury.

Leon Balogun is suspended after picking up his third yellow card in the competition. Meanwhile, Kemar Roofe is also out with an injury.

Injured: James Tavernier, Kemar Roofe, Leon Balogun, Ryan Jack

Suspended: Leon Balogun

Slavia Prague vs Rangers Predicted XIs

Slavia Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar; Alexander Bah, Ondrej Kudela, Simon Deli, Oscar Dorley; Jakub Hromada, Lukas Provod; Abdallah Sima, Nicolae Stanciu, Peter Olayinka; Jan Kuchta

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor; Nathan Patterson, Connor Goldson, Filip Helander, Borna Barisic; Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo; Ianis Hagi, Alfredo Morelos, Ryan Kent

Slavia Prague vs Rangers Prediction

This is going to be a tight game to predict, with both sides in excellent form domestically. Rangers have not lost a game in Europe this season, with Benfica the only side to prevent them from winning in the Europa League.

We are predicting a score draw in this contest.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1-1 Rangers