Football

Slavia Prague vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023

By Joshua Ojele
Modified Oct 03, 2023 19:58 GMT
Manchester United v Sheriff Tiraspol: Group E - UEFA Europa League
Slavia and Sheriff lock horns in the Europa League on Thursday.

Slavia Prague and Sheriff Tiraspol return to action in Group G of the UEFA Europa League when they lock horns at Fortuna Arena on Thursday (October 5).

The hosts were left spitting feathers on Sunday, as they were held to a goalless draw by Teplice despite bossing proceedings. Jindřich Trpisovsky’s men now return home, where they have won six of their seven games across competitions this season. A 1-1 draw against Sparta Prague on September 24 is the exception.

Slavia are back in action in the Europa League, where they picked up a 2-0 win over Servette on September 21.

Sheriff, meanwhile, maintained their superb start to the new Moldovan Super Liga campaign with a resounding 4-0 win over Balti on Saturday. They have won six of their seven league games, with a 2-0 loss against Milsami on August 27 being the exception.

Sheriff will now look to improve on theor 2-1 loss against AS Roma in their continental group opener on September 21.

Slavia Prague vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with the previous two drawn.
  • Slavia are unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning four, since a 2-1 loss against Zorya Luhansk in August.
  • Sheriff have won all but one of their last five games, with a 2-1 defeat against Roma on September 21 being the exception.
  • Slavia are unbeaten at home in nearly a year, with their last home defeat coming on October 6, when they lost 1-0 to CFR Cluj.

Slavia Prague vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

Both sides are in good recent form, so expect a thrilling contest. Slavia's home form gives them a slight edge, so expect the hosts to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Slavia 2-1 Sheriff

Slavia Prague vs Sheriff Tiraspol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slavia

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Sheriff’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of Slavia’s last six games.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...