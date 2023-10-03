Slavia Prague vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5, 2023

Slavia Prague and Sheriff Tiraspol return to action in Group G of the UEFA Europa League when they lock horns at Fortuna Arena on Thursday (October 5).

The hosts were left spitting feathers on Sunday, as they were held to a goalless draw by Teplice despite bossing proceedings. Jindřich Trpisovsky’s men now return home, where they have won six of their seven games across competitions this season. A 1-1 draw against Sparta Prague on September 24 is the exception.

Slavia are back in action in the Europa League, where they picked up a 2-0 win over Servette on September 21.

Sheriff, meanwhile, maintained their superb start to the new Moldovan Super Liga campaign with a resounding 4-0 win over Balti on Saturday. They have won six of their seven league games, with a 2-0 loss against Milsami on August 27 being the exception.

Sheriff will now look to improve on theor 2-1 loss against AS Roma in their continental group opener on September 21.

Slavia Prague vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, with the previous two drawn.

Slavia are unbeaten in six games across competitions, winning four, since a 2-1 loss against Zorya Luhansk in August.

Sheriff have won all but one of their last five games, with a 2-1 defeat against Roma on September 21 being the exception.

Slavia are unbeaten at home in nearly a year, with their last home defeat coming on October 6, when they lost 1-0 to CFR Cluj.

Slavia Prague vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

Both sides are in good recent form, so expect a thrilling contest. Slavia's home form gives them a slight edge, so expect the hosts to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Slavia 2-1 Sheriff

Slavia Prague vs Sheriff Tiraspol Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slavia

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Sheriff’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of Slavia’s last six games.)