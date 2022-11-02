Slavia Prague vs Sivasspor Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2022

Sivasspor will be looking to secure top spot in Group G of the Europa Conference League when they visit the Fortuna Arena to face Slavia Prague on Thursday.

With 10 points in five games, the Braves are currently at the top of the group and can secure a direct entry into the round of 16 with a victory in their final group fixture.

However, Slavia Prague are also in contention to reach the knockout stages. They are currently tied with CFR Cluj on seven points but sit in third place on the head-to-head record.

The Romanian outfit beat Prague both home and away to collect all six points and the latter must now secure a win and hope that Cluj drop points to the already-eliminated Ballkani.

However, it will be easier said than done considering Sivasspor come into the match on the back of four wins from their last six games, keeping a clean sheet in three of them.

Slavia Prague vs Sivasspor Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Before their encounter in September, Slavia Prague and Sivasspor had never met before in any of Europe's club competitions.

The sides played out a 1-1 draw in Sivas, with Peter Olayinka opening the scoring for Prague in the fourth minute before Dia Saba equalized for the hosts around the half-hour mark.

Sivasspor have won both their away games in the Conference League this season - a 1-0 defeat of CFR Cluj followed by a 2-1 win over Ballkani.

Cluj have lost their last two games in all competitions and risk losing three games in a row for the first time this season.

Having lost 1-0 to Trabzonspor in their last away game, Sivasspor could lose on the road consecutively for the second time in nearly two months (2-1 vs Ankaragucu and 3-4 vs Ballkani).

Slavia Prague vs Sivasspor Prediction

Slavia Prague are walking a tight rope here. Even a victory may not be enough for them to go into the knockout rounds as Cluj are ahead on the head-to-head record and could beat them simply by winning their own game.

Peter Olayinka scored two, Jurečka and Lingr were the other two on the scoresheet.

A defeat would be detrimental for Prague, unless Cluj lose by a bigger margin.

They will look to put pressure on Sivasspor but the visitors have it in them to hold them out for a draw.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1-1 Sivasspor

Slavia Prague vs Sivasspor Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

