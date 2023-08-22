Slavia Prague vs Zorya Luhansk Prediction and Betting Tips | August 24, 2023

Slavia Prague and Zorya Luhansk go head-to-head at the Fortuna Arena in the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs on Thursday (August 24).

The hosts returned to winning ways on Sunday, edging out Banik Ostrava 1-0 in the Czech top flight. Before that, Jindrich Trpisovsky’s men drew 1-1 with Dnipro-1 in the third qualifying round to complete a 4-1 aggregate win. Slavia have now won their four home games, scoring nine goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Zorya were denied successive wins for the first time in the new Ukrainian Premier League campaign after drawing goalless with Oleksandria on Friday.

That followed a 2-1 win over Vorskla Poltava on August 13, which snapped their four-game losing streak across competitions. Nenad Lalatovic’s side reached the Europa League playoffs after finishing third in the Premier League last season, with 67 points from 30 games.

Slavia Prague vs Zorya Luhansk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

The Ukrainian outfit have managed one win in their last six games, losing four, since July.

Slavia are unbeaten in 15 games, claiming 13 since a 3-2 loss against Sparta Praha in May.

Zorya have won all but one of their last six competitive away games, with a 2-1 loss at Rukh Lviv on July 29 being the exception.

Trpisovsky’s men are on a run of four home wins and are unbeaten at home this year, picking up 18 wins in 20 games.

Slavia Prague vs Zorya Luhansk Prediction

Slavia will be licking their lips, as they take on an out-of-sorts Zorya side who are winless in five of their last six outings. Trpisovsky’s men have made their home ground a fortress, so they should ease to a comfortable win at home once again.

Prediction: Slavia 3-0 Zorya

Slavia Prague vs Zorya Luhansk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slavia

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of Zorya’s last seven games.)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of Slavia’s last seven outings.)