Slavia Prague vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21

High-flying Bayer Leverkusen will look to keep up their winning momentum going into Europa League's matchday two as they face Slavia Prague at the Sinobo Stadium.

Die Werkself have won each of their last three games in all competitions, including a stunning 6-2 rout of Nice in the first group fixture, and remain unbeaten in the 2020-21 season so far.

So while Peter Bosz's side is in a rich vein of form at the moment, their Czech rivals are struggling with a poor run in Europe.

After going down 4-1 on aggregate to Midtjylland in the Champions League playoffs, Praha started off in this competition with a 3-1 loss to Hapoel Be'er Sheva.

However, on their day, they've proved to be a tough nut to crack, holding top sides such as Barcelona, Inter Milan, and Sevilla to a draw last year.

Slavia Prague vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-To-Head

This is going to be the first official meeting between Slavia Prague and Bayer Leverkusen.

We will play against @bayer04_en on Wednesday! That’s right! The esports 🎮 match will be played a day before our @EuropaLeague encounter, on Wednesday at 8 pm! pic.twitter.com/Gl1lHMg9Zm — SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) October 27, 2020

Slavia Praha Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide (all competitions): D-D-W-W-W

Slavia Prague vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

The Czech Republic champions do not have any fresh injury concerns, though full-back Tomas Holes and winger Peter Olayinka are still recovering from COVID-19 and will hence remain sidelined. Romanian international Nicolae Stanciu is pushing for a start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Tomas Holes and Peter Olayinka

Moussa Diaby has had two goals and one assist in our last two matches 💥🔥📈 pic.twitter.com/vGLrH2jD4u — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) October 27, 2020

Leverkusen will continue to be without the injured triumvirate of Paulinho, Patrick Schick, and Santiago Arias, all of whom are long-term absentees with torn muscle, cruciate ligament and fibula ruptures respectively. Besides those individuals, there are no new casualties for Peter Bosz.

Injured: Paulinho, Patrick Schick, and Santiago Arias

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Slavia Prague vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Slavia Praha (3-4-1-2): Ondrej Kolar; Ondrej Kudela, David Hovorka, Jan Boril; Tomas Malinsky, Oscar Dorley, Ibrahim Traore, Lukas Provod; Petr Sevcik; Stanislav Tecl, Petar Musa.

Bayer Leverkusen (4-1-4-1): Lukas Hradecky; Lars Bender, Sven Bender, Edmond Tapsoba, Wendell; Julian Baumgartlinger; Leon Bailey, Exequiel Palacios, Nadiem Amiri, Moussa Diaby; Lucas Alario.

Slavia Prague vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

Slavia Prague will be boosted by their break last weekend, in contrast to Leverkusen's domestic exertions against Augsburg less than 72 hours before the kick-off of this match.

However, there's no doubting the Bundesliga side's quality and squad depth, which should see them edge ahead in the tie.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 1-3 Bayer Leverkusen