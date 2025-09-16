Slavia Praha vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2025

Slavia Praha will welcome debutants Bodo/Glimt to Fortuna Arena in their UEFA Champions League campaign opener on Wednesday. The hosts are back in the competition after a five-year absence, having won the Czech First League last season.

Praha have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season, winning six of their eight First League games thus far. They resumed their league campaign after the international break with a 3-1 home win over Karviná last week. Notably, it was their third consecutive win with that scoreline. Mojmír Chytil scored in the first half and Lukáš Vorlický bagged a second-half brace.

Glimt made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa League last season and improved upon that record by qualifying for the Champions League for the first time this season. They defeated Sturm Graz 6-2 on aggregate in the qualifying playoffs last month.

They met Kristiansund in the Eliteserien last week and registered a dominant 7-1 home triumph. All seven goals were scored by different players.

Slavia Praha vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time. Interestingly, this will be the first-ever match in a Champions League group stage/league phase between teams from Czechia and Norway.

Praha have met a Norwegian team thrice, with all three meetings taking place against Viking. They have a win and a loss to their name in these games.

The visitors have also met just one Serbian team thus far, squaring off twice against Red Star Belgrade. They won the home leg and suffered a loss in the reverse fixture.

Slavia Praha were winless in their last appearance in the group stage of the competition in the 2019-20 campaign, losing four of the six games.

Bodo/Glimt are the first Norwegian team since Rosenborg in the 2007-08 season to reach the group stage/league phase of the Champions League.

Slavia Praha vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

The Red and Whites have won their last three home games, scoring three goals apiece in each, and will look to build on that form. They won just one of their eight games in the league phase of the Europa League last season, though that triumph was registered away from home.

Superlaget have suffered just one loss across all competitions since July, with that defeat registered away from home against Sturm Graz in the Champions League qualifying playoffs. They have scored at least five goals in three of their last five games and will look to build on that form.

Both teams have enjoyed a prolific run in their recent games and will likely settle for a high-scoring draw in their campaign opener.

Prediction: Slavia Praha 2-2 Bodo/Glimt

Slavia Praha vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

