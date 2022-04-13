Slavia Praha vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

European football returns this week and will see Slavia Praha host Feyenoord at the Sinobo Stadium on Thursday evening in the second leg of their Europa Conference League quarterfinal clash.

Slavia Praha came from behind twice to play out a 3-3 draw in the first leg last week. Goals from Peter Olayinka and Yira Collins Sor canceled out their opponents' early opener. They then found themselves behind once again before Ibrahim Traore scrambled home a late equalizer.

The Czech outfit will be content with the first leg result and will now be looking to complete the job on home turf this Thursday.

Feyenoord squandered the chance to hold a first-leg advantage as they threw away an early and late lead in the game. They had more possession than their opponents but were repeatedly carved apart on the break and were fortunate not to have lost the game.

Feyenoord now have it all to do in the second leg as they look to end their two-decade wait for another continental title.

Slavia Praha vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the fourth meeting between Slavia Praha and Feyenoord. All three of their previous meetings have come in the Europa Conference League, with two games ending level and Feyenoord winning the other.

Slavia Praha Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-D-W-L

Feyenoord Form Guide (All Competitions): W-D-W-D-L

Slavia Praha vs Feyenoord Team News

Slavia Praha

The hosts have a rather lengthy list of absentees ahead of Thursday's game. Jan Boril, Petr Ševčík and Lukas Masopust are all injured while Srđan Plavšić remains out with a suspension.

David Hovorka, David Jurásek, Jakub Hromada and Lukáš Provod have all been excluded from the Conference League squad and will miss out as well.

Injured: Jan Boril, Petr Ševčík, Lukas Masopust

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: David Hovorka, David Jurásek, Jakub Hromada, Lukáš Provod

Suspended: Srđan Plavšić

Feyenoord

Guus Til and Luis Sinisterra both came off injured in Feyenoord's last game and are doubts for the midweek clash. Philippe Sandler, Justin Bijlow and Lutsharel Geertruida are all injured while Cole Bassett is unregistered for the tournament.

Injured: Philippe Sandler, Justin Bijlow, Lutsharel Geertruida

Doubtful: Guus Til, Luis Sinisterra

Unavailable: Cole Bassett

Suspended: None

Slavia Praha vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Slavia Praha Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ondrej Kolar (GK); Oscar Dorley, Taras Kacharaba, Ondrej Kudela, Alexander Bah; Maksym Taloverov, Tomas Holes; Peter Olayinka, Ibrahim Traore, Ivan Schranz; Yira Sor

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Reiss Nelson, Jens Toornstra, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Bryan Linssen

Slavia Praha vs Feyenoord Prediction

Slavia Praha are on a four-game unbeaten run across all competitions. They have won their last six home games by an aggregate score of 15-3 and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this week.

Feyenoord are unbeaten in their last three games. However, they struggled to cope against their Czech opponents last time out and could see their European run end on Thursday.

Prediction: Slavia Praha 2-1 Feyenoord

