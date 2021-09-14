Slavia Praha vs Union Berlin prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22

Slavia Praha host Union Berlin at the Eden Arena in Prague on Thursday for the first matchday of the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Slavists dropped into this competition after losing out 4-3 on aggregate to Legia Warsaw in the Europa League playoffs.

However, their league form has been encouraging, winning five times out of the opening six games of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Iron Ones qualified for the competition on the back of a 4-0 drubbing of Finnish club KuPS.

It will be only their fourth-ever European tournament and their first since the UEFA Cup in 2001-02.

Slavia Praha vs Union Berlin Head-To-Head

The only previous meeting between the sides came in a club friendly back in 2013 which ended in a stalemate.

This will be their first official clash.

👀 | Už ve čtvrtek se v Edenu v rámci @europacnfleague střetneme s Unionem Berlín! 🔜



👉 O dlouhé cestě mezi bundesligovou elitu, slávistické stopě i unikátním vztahu mezi klubem fanoušky čtěte v našem představení! #slauni 🇩🇪



📰 PŘEDSTAVENÍ ➡️ https://t.co/S5HBGTmjoQ pic.twitter.com/Bz25URNmo1 — SK Slavia Praha 🏆🏆🏆 (@slaviaofficial) September 14, 2021

Slavia Praha Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-W

Union Berlin Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-D

Slavia Praha vs Union Berlin Team News

Slavia Praha

Slavia Praha are walking wounded right now, with as many as eight players out injured.

Manager Jindřich Trpišovský is running short of options and might field the same XI which beat Slovacko at the weekend.

Injured: Peter Olayinka (ankle), David Hovorka (cruciate ligament), Ondrej Kudela (ankle), Aiham Ousou (muscle), Ivan Schranz (ill), Lukas Provod (cruciate ligament), Ondrej Kolar (fractured rib) and Taras Kacharaba (ill).

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Union Berlin

In contrast, the Iron Ones have a clean bill of health. Head coach Urs Fischer will have the whole squad to choose from, with in-form striker Taiwo Awoniyi likely to lead the line once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Slavia Praha vs Union Berlin Predicted XI

Slavia Praha (4-2-3-1): Ales Mandous; Alexander Bah, Laco Takacs, Tomas Holes, Jan Boril; Daniel Samek, Petr Sevcik; Ubong Ekpal, Ondrej Lingr, Lukas Masopust; Jan Kuchta.

Union Berlin (3-5-2): Andreas Luthe; Timo Baumgartl, Robin Knoche, Marvin Friedrich; Christopher Trimmel, Levin Oztunali, Rani Khedira, Kevin Mohwald, Niko Giebelmann; Max Kruse, Taiwo Awoniyi.

Slavia Praha vs Union Berlin Prediction

Slavia Praha have more experience in Europe while Union Berlin have a better quality squad. This makes the match particularly difficult to predict.

The Bundesliga side will be a huge menace attacking-wise, courtesy of Awoniyi and Kruse, but their Czech rivals are strong at home and will not be easy to beat.

A draw seems to be the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Slavia Praha 2-2 Union Berlin

