Sligo Rovers vs Motherwell prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

Sligo Rovers and Motherwell go head-to-head in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifiers at the Showgrounds Stadium on Thursday.

The Scottish Premiership side will head into the game looking to overturn their one-goal deficit after losing 1-0 in last week’s reverse fixture.

Sligo Rovers kicked off their hunt for a place in Europe on a high as they claimed a 1-0 win over Motherwell in the first leg of the second qualifying round on July 21.

Prior to that, the Irish side were on a run of two consecutive defeats, conceding three goals and failing to find the target in that time.

Sligo Rovers are currently fifth in the Irish Premier Division standings after claiming 32 wins from 23 games.

Motherwell FC @MotherwellFC We will take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle at home in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup We will take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle at home in the last 16 of the Premier Sports Cup 🏆

Motherwell, meanwhile, have lost two of their last three games in all competitions, with a 5-1 friendly win over Steyr on July 8 being the exception.

Graham Alexander’s side secured a fifth-placed finish in the Scottish Premiership last season after picking up 46 points from 38 games.

Motherwell follows Thursday’s game with a highly-anticipated clash against St. Mirren in their 2022-23 Premiership opener.

Sligo Rovers vs Motherwell Head-To-Head

This will be just the second meeting between the sides. Their first encounter came in last week’s reverse leg when Sligo Rovers claimed a slender 1-0 victory.

Sligo Rovers Form Guide: W-L-L-W-W

Motherwell Form Guide: L-W-L-W-W

Sligo Rovers vs Motherwell Team News

Sligo Rovers

The Irish outfit head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Motherwell FC @MotherwellFC



That one was for you, Your 2022 Foyle Cup winnersThat one was for you, @Richardtambwe14 Your 2022 Foyle Cup winners 🏆That one was for you, @Richardtambwe14.

Motherwell

The visitors will be without Barry Maguire and David Devine, who are currently recuperating from muscle and hamstring injuries respectively.

Injured: Barry Maguire, David Devine

Suspended: None

Sligo Rovers vs Motherwell Predicted XI

Sligo Rovers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luke McNicholas; Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley, Shane Blaney, Paddy Kirk; David Cawley, Niall Morahan, Adam McDonnell; Aidan Keena, William Fitzgerald, Karl O'Sullvan

Motherwell Predicted XI (3-5-2): Liam Kelly; Bevis Mugabi, Ricki Lamie , Jake Carroll; Paul McGinn, Josh Morris, Barry Maguire, Callum Slattery, Blair Spittal; Connor Shields, Kevin van Veen

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Sligo Rovers vs Motherwell Prediction

Sligo Rovers will be looking to pick up where they dropped off last week and secure a place in the third round of qualifiers. While we expect the Scottish side to come out guns blazing, we are backing the hosts to force a share of the spoils and secure an aggregate win.

Prediction: Sligo Rovers 1-1 Motherwell

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far