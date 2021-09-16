Sligo Rovers vs Shamrock Rovers prediction, preview, team news and more | League of Ireland Premier Division 2021

The League of Ireland is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Shamrock Rovers lock horns with Sligo Rovers on Saturday. Shamrock Rovers have been impressive this season and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Sligo Rovers are in third place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations this season. The hosts edged Dundalk to a 2-1 victory in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Shamrock Rovers, on the other hand, have dominated the Irish top flight over the past year and will be confident ahead of this match. The Hoops have not been at their best this month and have a point to prove in this fixture.

Sligo Rovers vs Shamrock Rovers Head-to-Head

Shamrock Rovers have an impressive record against Sligo Rovers and have won 27 out of 55 matches played between the two teams. Sligo Rovers have managed 15 victories against the Hoops and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in May this year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Sligo Rovers. Shamrock Rovers were well below their best on the day and have a point to prove this week.

Shamrock Rovers form guide in the League of Ireland Premier Division: W-L-W-W-W

Sligo Rovers form guide in the League of Ireland Premier Division: W-W-D-L-L

Sligo Rovers vs Shamrock Rovers Team News

Sligo Rovers need to win thsi game. Image Source: Guardian

Sligo Rovers

Sligo Rovers have a fully-fit squad at the moment and will need to field their best team this weekend. The away side is unlikely to make drastic changes to its lineup for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shamrock Rovers have a few injury concerns. Image Source: Irish Mirror Online

Shamrock Rovers

Lee Grace and Neil Farrugia are injured at the moment and will likely miss out on this crucial encounter. Roberto Lopes and Gavin Bazunu are back from international duty and should be able to feature in this game.

Injured: Lee Grace, Neil Farrugia

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sligo Rovers vs Shamrock Rovers Predicted XI

Sligo Rovers Predicted XI (3-4-3): Edward McGinty; John Mahon, Lewis Banks, Garry Buckley; Robert McCourt, Greg Bolger, Adam McDonnell, David Cawley; Andre Wright, Ryan De Vries, Johnny Kenny

Shamrock Rovers Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alan Mannus; Max Murphy, Joey O’Brien, Sean Gannon, Sean Hoare; Richie Towell, Gary O’Neill, Graham Burke, Dylan Watts; Rory Gaffney, Aaron Greene

Sligo Rovers vs Shamrock Rovers Prediction

Shamrock Rovers are in exceptional form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last six league matches. The Hoops suffered a stunning defeat against Bohemians in the FAI Cup, however, and will need to make a statement of intent this weekend.

Sligo Rovers can pack a punch on their day and have scored four goals in their last two league matches. Shamrock Rovers are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Sligo Rovers 1-2 Shamrock Rovers

