Slovacko vs AIK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs 2022-23

Slovacko will welcome AIK to Mestsky Fotbalovy Stadion in the Europa Conference League playoff round first leg on Thursday.

Slovacko were transferred to the Europa Conference League playoffs after crashing out of the Europa League third qualifying round. The Czech side are making it to this stage of the competition for the first time. Last season, they bowed out in the second qualifying round.

Slovacko were unimpressive against Fenerbahce, whom they lost to 4-1 on aggregate in the Europa League third qualifying round. A similar performance would likely not give them an edge over the well-drilled AIK side.

AIK have been through the first two rounds of the competition – the second and third – which has visibly helped in building their confidence. Gnaget were on the verge of elimination against Shkendija in their last game but showed amazing character to snatch qualification after a penalty shootout.

The Swedish team boast of a cohesive midfield and an incredible defense and that’s probably why opponents find it hard to get at them. They will most likely take that philosophy to Uherske Hradiste.

Slovacko should know that they are welcoming a team that have been plying European routes since the early 1970s.

Slovacko vs AIK Head-to-Head

The two teams are yet to meet in any competition.

Slovacko form guide (all competitions): D-D-W-L-D

AIK form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-W

Slovacko vs AIK Team News

Slovacko

Centre-back Stanislav Hofmann still has one more game to serve for his red card against Fenerbahce.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Stanislav Hofmann.

Unavailable: None.

AIK

AIK boast a number of goalscorers, including central midfielder Sebastian Larsson, who will be eying his fifth goal of the season against AIK.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Slovacko vs AIK Predicted Xls

Slovacko (4-4-2): Filip Nguyen (GK), Petr Reinberk, Jan Kalabiska, Patrik Simko, Vladislav Levin, Vlastimil Danicek, Daniel Holzer, Michal Kohut, Patrik Brandner, Ondrej Mihalik, Libor Kozak

AIK (4-4-2): Kristoffer Nordfeldt (GK), Josafat Mendes, Erick Otieno, Bilal Hussein, Sebastian Larsson, Vincent Thill, Alexander Milosevic, Shichenje Collins, Yasin Abbas Ayari, Amar Abdirahman Ahmed, Benjamin Mbunga-Kimpioka

Slovacko vs AIK Prediction

Despite Slovacko’s poor form, they have not lost a match at Mestsky Fotbalovy Stadion in their last four outings. They tend to play with solidarity at home as opposed to on the road. If they succeed at that on Thursday, AIK might struggle to control the midfield, which is their strong suit. However, the hosts could find it difficult to break through the visitors’ defense, even after winning the battle in the middle of the park.

We expect a thrilling game that will likely end in a draw.

Prediction: Slovacko 1-1 AIK

