Slovacko vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League qualifiers 2022–23

Slovacko play host to Fenerbahce in the second leg of their Europa League qualifying third-round clash on Thursday.

The Turkish Super Lig side picked up a comfortable 3-0 victory in last week’s reverse leg and will be looking to finish off the job.

Slovacko picked up their first win of the Czech 1. Liga campaign last Sunday when they saw off Hradec Králové 1-0 on home turf.

Prior to that, they were held to a 2-2 draw by Zbrojovka Brno in their league curtain-raiser on July 30.

Slovacko have now turned their attention to the Europa League qualifiers, where they will look to mount a memorable comeback after suffering a 3-0 loss against Fenerbahce in the first leg of their third-round clash last week.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce kicked off their 2022-23 Super Lig campaign last time out when they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Ümraniyespor.

This followed a fine pre-season campaign where they picked up five wins and one draw from their six friendlies.

Fenerbahce head into Thursday unbeaten in seven consecutive away games across all competitions, picking up five wins and two draws since February’s 3-2 loss to Slavia Prague.

Slovacko vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head

This will be just the second encounter between Slovacko and Fenerbahce, with their first meeting coming last week when the Turkish side claimed a 3-0 victory.

Slovacko Form Guide: W-L-D-D-W

Fenerbahce Form Guide: D-W-L-D-W

Slovacko vs Fenerbahce Team News

Slovacko

The Czech side will be without the services of Stanislav Hofmann, who is currently suspended after receiving his marching orders in the first leg.

Injured: None

Suspended: Stanislav Hofmann

Fenerbahce

Irfan Can Kahveci, João Pedro, Mert Hakan Yandas, Serdar Aziz and Nazim Sangaré have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Irfan Can Kahveci, João Pedro, Mert Hakan Yandas, Serdar Aziz, Nazim Sangaré

Suspended: None

Slovacko vs Fenerbahce Predicted XI

Slovacko Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Filip Nguyen; Petr Reinberk, Patrik Šimko, Michal Kadlec, Merchas Doski; Vlastimil Danicek; Milan Petržela, Michal Trávník, Marek Havlík, Daniel Holzer; Jan Kalabiska

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (4-3-3): Osman Çetin; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Attila Szalai, Gustavo Henrique, Ferdi Kadıoğlu; Willian Arão, Miha Zajc, Diego Rossi; Emre Mor, Enner Valencia, Lincoln

Slovacko vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Heading into Thursday with a comfortable three-goal lead, Fenerbahce will be high in confidence. Despite Slovacko’s impressive home record, we are backing the Turkish side to force a share of the spoils and progress to the next round on aggregate.

Prediction: Slovacko 1-1 Fenerbahce

