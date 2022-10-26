Slovacko vs Koln Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27th 2022 

Slovacko will host Koln at the Mestsky Fotbalovy Stadion on Thursday in another round of the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages.

The home side endured a sluggish start to their season but have found good form of late. They picked up a 2-1 comeback win over 10-man Nice in their last continental outing, with Michal Tomic scoring the equalizer with his first goal for the club before Petr Reinberk completed the turnaround with a brilliant free kick four minutes from time.

Slovacko sit rock-bottom in their group with four points picked up so far. They could, however, go up to second place with a win on Thursday and will be looking to do just that.

Koln have had mixed results this season but have particularly struggled for results in recent weeks. They were beaten 2-0 by a clinical Partizan side in their last group game before suffering a humiliating 5-0 defeat at the hands of Mainz in their Bundesliga clash last Friday.

The visitors have picked up four points from four games and sit third in the Group D standings. They will aim to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this week.

Slovacko vs Koln Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Slovacko and Koln, with their first-ever matchup coming in the reverse fixture last month.

The home team have had three meetings against German opposition and have lost all three games.

The visitors have had seven meetings against Serbian opposition. They have lost just one of those games, winning the other six.

The Serbian side have the worst defensive record in their group so far with a goal concession tally of nine.

Three of Slovacko's five league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Koln have won just one of their six league games on the road this season.

Slovacko vs Koln Prediction

Slovacko are on a run of back-to-back victories after losing three of their four games prior. They have won their last two home games and will be looking to extend that streak on Thursday.

Koln have lost four of their last five games across all competitions after losing just one of their previous nine. They have lost their last three games on the road and are winless in their first five.

We are backing the hosts to win here.

Prediction: Slovacko 2-1 Koln

Slovacko vs Koln Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slovacko

Tip 2 - Koln to concede first: YES (The visitors have scored the first goal in their last seven games)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in all but one of the hosts' last five matches)

