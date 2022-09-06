Slovacko vs Partizan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

Feyenoord v Partizan in UEFA Europa Conference League action

Slovacko will host Partizan at Mestsky Fotbalovy Stadion in Group D of the Europa Conference League group stage on Thursday.

Slovacko joined the Europa Conference League following their elimination from the Europa League in the third qualifying round. They secured passage to the group stage after tearing apart Swedish side AIK 4-0 in the playoff round. They are set to face German team FC Koln, French club OGC Nice and Partizan in Group D.

The Czech side are reaching the group stage of a UEFA competition for the first time. They will hope to make the most of their home advantage over Partizan ahead of their trip to Cologne.

Partizan are UEFA competition veterans. They were one of the top teams in the Europa Conference League's inaugural season last term, reaching the round of 16 before falling to Feyenoord.

They obtained qualification to the upcoming group stage after crushing Maltese team Ħamrun Spartans 7-4 in the playoffs. Crno-beli boast creative players like Bibras Natcho, who are capable of deciding the fate of a match. However, the team is quite depleted by injuries, as three key players are set to miss the clash.

Slovacko are not easily upended at home but that alone will not be enough to survive at this stage.

Slovacko vs Partizan Head-to-Head

The two teams are meeting each other for the first time in any competition.

Slovacko form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

Partizan form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-D-W

Slovacko vs Partizan News

Slovacko

New signing Ondrej Mihalik has been outstanding since joining the outfit early last month. He is currently the team’s top scorer with two goals and will be carrying their hopes against Partizan.

FK Partizan @FKPartizanBG „Mislim da smo povratili samopouzdanje i da je to sada i vidljivo. Za nas, velika pobeda danas i snažna motivacija koja nas vodi i ka prvoj utakmici u grupnoj fazi Lige konferencije. Želimo da započnemo evropski put na najbolji način!“ Rikardo Gomeš „Mislim da smo povratili samopouzdanje i da je to sada i vidljivo. Za nas, velika pobeda danas i snažna motivacija koja nas vodi i ka prvoj utakmici u grupnoj fazi Lige konferencije. Želimo da započnemo evropski put na najbolji način!“ Rikardo Gomeš https://t.co/11fqxOPqAU

Partizan

Right-back Aleksandar Filipovic and midfielder Danilo Pantic have been sidelined with cruciate ligament injuries while centre-forward Andrija Pavlovic is recovering from a knee injury.

Slovacko vs Partizan News Predicted Xls

Slovacko (4-2-3-1): Filip Nguyen (GK), Stanislav Hofmann, Michal Kadlec, Petr Reinberk, Michal Tomic, Merchas Doski, Milan Petrzela, Vlastimil Danicek, Marek Havlik, Michal Travnik, Ondrej Mihalik

Partizan (4-2-3-1): Nemanja Stevanovic (GK), Sinisa Sanicanin, Aleksandar Filipovic, Igor Vujacic, Slobodan Urosevic, Bibras Natcho, Ljubomir Fejsa, Patrick, Fousseni Diabate, Ricardo Gomes, Queensy Menig

Slovacko vs Partizan News Prediction

Partizan have displayed fantastic form of late on the road, losing just one of their last five away games. Coach Gordan Petric will be keen to see his side maintain their recent momentum when they travel to Uherske Hradiste.

However, Slovacko are expected to have a slight edge due to their impressive home form.

Prediction: Slovacko 1-0 Partizan

