Slovacko vs Sparta Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Slovacko and Sparta Prague battle for three points in a Czech Fortuna Liga matchday 22 clash on Sunday (February 25).
The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Zlin last weekend. They went ahead through Pavel Juroska's fourth-minute strike but were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute. Tom Sloncik and Vukadin Vukadinovic scored second-half goals to complete Zlin's turnaround.
Sparta, meanwhile, eliminated Galatasaray with a 4-1 home win in the UEFA Europa League playoff second leg in midweek. Angelo Preciado, Indrit Tuci, Lukas Haraslin and Jan Kuchta scored to help their side book a Roind of 16 date with Premier League Liverpool.
Zelezna Sparta now turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game was a 2-1 home win over Liberec. The victory saw them retain their four-point lead at the summit, having garnered 56 points from 21 games. Slovacko, meanwhile, are fourth with 35 wins.
Slovacko vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- The two sides have clashed 46 times. Sparta lead 31-10.
- Their most recent meeting in September 2023 saw Sparta cruise to a 5-0 home win.
- Four of Slovacko's last five league games have had goals at both ends.
- Sparta's last eight games across competitions have produced at least three goals.
- Sparta's last five games across competitions have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.
Slovacko vs Sparta Prague Prediction
Slovacko were in contention for the top-three when the league went on a break in December. However, they have lost their two league games this year, having ended 2023 with a seven-game unbeaten run. They find themselves seven points behind third-placed Viktoria Plzen.
Sparta, meanwhile, continued their impressive campaign with a comprehensive victory over Galatasaray. Brian Priske's side are on course to defend their league crown, riding a seven-game winning streak.
Expect the visitors to claim all three points with a comfortable victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.
Prediction: Slovacko 1-3 Sparta
Slovacko vs Sparta Prague Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Sparta to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Sparta to score over 1.5 goals