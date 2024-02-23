Slovacko vs Sparta Prague Prediction and Betting Tips | February 25, 2024

Slovacko and Sparta Prague battle for three points in a Czech Fortuna Liga matchday 22 clash on Sunday (February 25).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Zlin last weekend. They went ahead through Pavel Juroska's fourth-minute strike but were reduced to 10 men in the 35th minute. Tom Sloncik and Vukadin Vukadinovic scored second-half goals to complete Zlin's turnaround.

Sparta, meanwhile, eliminated Galatasaray with a 4-1 home win in the UEFA Europa League playoff second leg in midweek. Angelo Preciado, Indrit Tuci, Lukas Haraslin and Jan Kuchta scored to help their side book a Roind of 16 date with Premier League Liverpool.

Zelezna Sparta now turn their focus back to the domestic scene where their last game was a 2-1 home win over Liberec. The victory saw them retain their four-point lead at the summit, having garnered 56 points from 21 games. Slovacko, meanwhile, are fourth with 35 wins.

Slovacko vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed 46 times. Sparta lead 31-10.

Their most recent meeting in September 2023 saw Sparta cruise to a 5-0 home win.

Four of Slovacko's last five league games have had goals at both ends.

Sparta's last eight games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Sparta's last five games across competitions have had more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Slovacko vs Sparta Prague Prediction

Slovacko were in contention for the top-three when the league went on a break in December. However, they have lost their two league games this year, having ended 2023 with a seven-game unbeaten run. They find themselves seven points behind third-placed Viktoria Plzen.

Sparta, meanwhile, continued their impressive campaign with a comprehensive victory over Galatasaray. Brian Priske's side are on course to defend their league crown, riding a seven-game winning streak.

Expect the visitors to claim all three points with a comfortable victory, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Slovacko 1-3 Sparta

Slovacko vs Sparta Prague Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sparta to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Sparta to score over 1.5 goals