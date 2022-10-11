Slovan Bratislava vs Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13, 2022

Basel will look to return to winning ways when they visit the Tehelne pole Stadium on Thursday (October 13) to face Slovan Bratislava in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Slovakian outfit pulled off a shocker in Switzerland last week, winning 2-0, courtesy of first-half goals from Lukas Pauschek and Aleksandar Cavric. Further rubbing salt into Basel's wounds was a red card for defender Kasim Nuhu deep into stoppage time. The Ghanian will now have to sit out the trip to Bratislava.

Armenian side Pyunik were able to close the gap on Basel at six points, but Alexander Frei's team remain top of Group H on goal difference. Just days after the loss, Basel went down 1-0 to Lugano in the Swiss Super League for their second defeat in as many games.

Bratislava, meanwhile, also failed to back up the midweek result, getting drubbed 4-0 by Trencin in the league, which snapped their five-game unbeaten run. Coincidentally, their last defeat was in the Conference League, where Pyunik secured a 2-0 victory over them in Armenia.

With four points in three games, the Sky Blues are third in their group and must avoid defeat to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Slovan Bratislava vs Basel Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

This will be just the second meeting between Slovan and Basel, but the first one in Slovan's home ground.

After losing 4-0 in their last game, Slovan risk going back-to-back games without a goal for the second time in a month (0-0 vs Zalgiris and 2-0 vs Pyunik on September 9 and September 15 respectively).

Basel are goalless in their last two games - the third time they have failed to score in consecutive games. Another goalless outcome on Thursday would mean three scoreless games in a row for the first time this season.

Slovan Bratislava vs Basel Prediction

After back-to-back losses, Basel need a big performance to get their European campaign back on track.

Slovan are high on confidence following their victory in Switzerland last week but might not be able to keep out a revenge-seeking RotBlau. A high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 2-2 Basel

Slovan Bratislava vs Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

