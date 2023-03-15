Slovan Bratislava vs FC Basel Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2023

Slovan Bratislava play host to FC Basel at the Tehelné Pole in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League last-16 clash on Thursday.

With last week’s reverse leg ending in a pulsating 2-2 draw, a place in the quarter-finals remains up for grabs and this makes for an exciting watch.

Slovan Bratislava suffered their first home defeat in the Serbian SuperLiga as they were beaten 1-0 by Zilna on Sunday.

Prior to that, Vladimir Weiss’ men fought back from behind twice to claim a 2-2 draw against Basel in the first leg of their Conference League last-16 clash on March 9.

Slovan Bratislava will now look to return to winning ways as they continue their quest for a first European title since claiming the Cup Winners' Cup in 1969.

Basel, on the other hand, were held to a second consecutive share of the spoils on Sunday as they played out a 1-1 draw with St. Gallen.

Consequently, Heiko Vogel’s side have now gone seven consecutive games without defeat, picking up three wins and four draws in that time.

Basel finished as runners-up in Group H of the Conference League before claiming a 2-1 aggregate win over Turkish Super Lig club Trabzonspor in the playoffs.

Slovan Bratislava vs FC Basel Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth-ever meeting between Slovan Bratislava and FC Basel, with two of their previous three encounters ending all square.

Slovan Bratislava have picked up the only win in this fixture, which came in November 2022, when they edged out the Swiss side 2-0 at the Tehelné Pole.

Slovan Bratislava are unbeaten in seven of their last eight matches, with Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Zilna being the exception.

Basel are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches across all competitions, stretching back to February’s 1-0 loss to Trabzonspor.

Slovan Bratislava vs FC Basel Prediction

Following last week’s thrilling first leg, we anticipate another cracker at the Tehelné Pole on Thursday. Slovan Bratislava have been near impenetrable on home soil this season and we are backing them to grind out a narrow victory.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 2-1 FC Basel

Slovan Bratislava vs FC Basel Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Slovan Bratislava

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of Slovan Bratislava’s last eight games)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in five of Basel’s last seven outings)

