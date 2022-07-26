Slovan Bratislava vs Ferencvaros prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

Slovan Bratislava will entertain Ferencvaros at the Tehelné pole in the second leg of the second round of UEFA Champions League qualifying on Wednesday.

The first leg in Hungary last week ended in a 2-1 win for Slovan Bratislava, with the club putting up a fighting display and scoring twice in quick succession after conceding a goal.

Kristoffer Zachariassen gave the then-hosts the lead in the 70th minute but Guram Kashia and Tigran Barseghyan scored in the 81st and 86th minutes to turn the game around for an away win.

Ferencvaros have had a week's rest ahead of the second leg while Slovan Bratislava made it two wins in a row across all competitions as they secured a 4-0 win against Trencin in their Slovak Super Liga fixture on Saturday.

Slovan Bratislava vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with all of these fixtures taking place in the qualifying rounds of the Champions League. Ferencvaros are without a win against the home team, with two games ending in a win for Slovan and one game ending in a goalless draw.

Slovan Bratislava form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-D

Ferencvaros form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Slovan Bratislava vs Ferencvaros Team News

Slovan Bratislava

Marian Chobot and Michal Sulla remain sidelined with injuries and have not been included in the squad for this game.

Injured: Marian Chobot, Michal Sulla.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Ferencvaros

Ryan Mmaee has not been in the squad as his future with the club remains in doubt. There are no fresh absentees for them at the moment.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Slovan Bratislava vs Ferencvaros Predicted XIs

Slovan Bratislava (4-4-1-1): Adrian Chovan (GK); Jurij Medvedev, Guram Kashia, Myenty Abena, Lukas Pauschek; Jaba Kankava, Juraj Kucka, Vladimír Weiss, David Holman; Tigran Barseghyan; Aleksandar Cavric.

Ferencvaros (4-2-3-1): Dénes Dibusz (GK); Henry Wingo, Samy Mmaee, Adnan Kovacevic, Eldar Civic; Aissa Laidouni, Anderson Esiti; Tokmac Nguen, Kristoffer Zachariassen, Adama Malouda Traore; Franck Boli.

Slovan Bratislava vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Belasí head into the game with an impressive 4-0 win at home in their league fixture and, given their home advantage, are favorites in this home leg. Zöld Sasok failed to score in their away game in the previous round of fixtures and might struggle here.

The hosts have a one-goal lead to protect and will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 1-1 Ferencvaros

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far