Slovan Bratislava vs Klaksvik Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2023

Slovan Bratislava will welcome Klaksvik to the Tehelne pole for a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday.

The home side are coming into the clash on the back of a 3-1 defeat away to Dunajska Streda in the Slovakian Nike Liga. Goals from Fernand Goure, Ales Cermak and Zeljko Gavrik inspired their team to victory.

Klaksvik, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw against Toftir at home in the Faroese Premier League. First-half goals from Arni Frederiksberg and Boubacar Dabo ensured the two sides shared the points.

KÍ dropped into the Conference League group stage following their 3-2 aggregate defeat to Sheriff Tirasol in the Europa League playoff. A 1-1 draw at home was followed by a 2-1 defeat in Moldova. Slovan Bratislava also dropped into the Conference League from the Europa League. They were eliminated by Aris with a 7-4 aggregate defeat, winning 2-1 at home before falling to a 6-2 defeat in Cyprus.

Both sides have been drawn in Group A alongside Lille and Olimpija Ljubljana.

Slovan Bratislava vs Klaksvik Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides. They were paired in the 20-21 UEFA Champions League qualifiers, with Klaksvik being awarded a 3-0 technical victory.

Klaksvik are the first Faroese club to compete in the group stage of a UEFA competition.

Slovan Bratislava's last 10 games in all competitions have produced three goals or more, with both sides finding the back of the net on nine occasions.

Klaksvik's last six games in all competitions have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Only two of Slovan Bratislava's eight Conference League games last season were won by the pre-match favorites (three losses).

Slovan Bratislava vs Klaksvik Prediction

Both sides started their continental campaigns this season in the UEFA Champions League but will have to settle for a place in the Conference League. Slovan Bratislava have competed in all three editions of UEFA's third-tier competition and will be aiming to repeat their feat of progressing to the round of 16 last season.

Klaksvik have made history just by being here and the size of their gargantuan feat is highlighted by the fact that Bratislava's stadium capacity is over four-and-half times the size of their town's entire population.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction Slovan Bratislava 3-1 Klaksvik

Slovan Bratislava vs Klaksvik Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Slovan Bratislava to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Slovan Bratislava to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 2.5 goals