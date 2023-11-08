Slovan Bratislava vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9th 2023

Slovan Bratislava will welcome Lille to the Tehelné Pole in the group stage of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The hosts are in second place in the Group A table, with two wins from three games. The visitors, meanwhile, have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the campaign and are at the top of the table, leading the hosts by just one point.

The two teams met in France last month in the reverse fixture. Lille registered a comeback 2-1 win, thanks to second-half goals from Rémy Cabella and Yusuf Yazıcı. Aleksandar Čavrić had opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, which was confirmed following a VAR review.

The hosts have registered back-to-back wins in their three games since the defeat, scoring 13 times while conceding twice. The visitors have also enjoyed an unbeaten run in their two games since and were held to a goalless draw in Ligue 1 by Marseille on Saturday.

Slovan Bratislava vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides will meet for just the second time. The hosts are winless in their three meetings against French teams in all competitions.

The hosts have won 11 of their last 12 games in all competitions, scoring at least twice in 10 games in that period.

Lille have also suffered just one loss in their last 12 games in all competitions. Just one of their last seven games has produced over 2.5 goals.

Slovan Bratislava have won their last seven home games on the trot.

The visitors have just one win in their travels this season. Interestingly, they have suffered just one loss in away games as well.

Both teams have scored four times in the Conference League this season. The visitors have the better defensive record, conceding two goals fewer (1).

Slovan Bratislava vs Lille Prediction

Belasí have won 13 of their last 15 games in all competitions. At home, they have lost just one of their last 11 games in European competitions, including qualifiers.

They are winless against French teams thus far, though they earned a point in their only home game against Paris Saint-Germain in 2011.

Les Dogues are on a seven-game unbeaten run at the moment, recording four wins. They have kept five clean sheets in that period as well. They have drawn six of their last seven away games, keeping three clean sheets in the last four games.

Lucas Lovat was red-carded in the reverse fixture and will serve a suspension in this match. Tiago Djalo is a confirmed absentee for the visitors while Bafode Diakite missed the previous league game with a foot injury and faces a late fitness test.

Both teams head into the match in good form. Considering the home record for Bratislava and the visitors' away form, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 1-1 Lille

Slovan Bratislava vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Aleksandar Čavrić to score or assist any time - Yes