Slovan Bratislava vs Olimpija Prediction and Betting Tips | December 14th 2023

Slovan Bratislava will welcome Olimpija Ljubljana to Tehelne pole for a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 6-0 away thrashing of Podbrezova in the Slovakian Nike Liga on Saturday. Peter Kovacik's 15th-minute own goal set the ball rolling, with Aleksandar Cavric scoring a brace in addition to strikes from Cesar Blackman, Tigran Barseghyan and David Strelec.

Olimpija, meanwhile, claimed a 4-2 away win over Koper in the Slovenian Prva Liga. Raul Florucs scored a first-half brace to help the Dragons leave with all three points.

Zoran Zeljković's side will turn their attention back to the continent, where their last game saw them fall to a 2-0 defeat at home to Lille. Slovan Bratislava's last game in the Conference League came in a 2-1 away victory over Klaksvik.

The win left them in second spot in Group A, having garnered 10 points from five games. Olimpija are bottom of the standings on three points.

Slovan Bratislava vs Olimpija Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Slovan Bratislava claimed a 1-0 away win in the reverse fixture in October.

Olimpija Ljubljana have scored in all but one of their last nine games in all competitions.

Slovan have lost just one of their last 12 home games in European club competitions (seven draws).

Bratislava are unbeaten in their last 10 games across competitions, winning eight games in this sequence.

Olimpija failed to score in each of their seven UEFA losses this season.

Four of Slovan's last five games in all competitions have produced over 2.5 goals.

Slovan Bratislava vs Olimpija Prediction

Slovan Bratislava have progressed beyond the group stage of the Conference League for the second season running, having secured a top-two spot in the group. However, the Slovak champions have a shot at finishing top and automatic qualification for the round of 16 if they can better Lille's result against Klaksvik.

Olimpija have nothing but pride left to play for in the competition but will want to sign out on a high.

We are backing Slovan Bratislava to claim maximum points with a multi-goal victory and goals at both ends.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 3-1 Olimpija

Slovan Bratislava vs Olimpija Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Slovan Bratislava to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Slovan Bratislava to score over 1.5 goals