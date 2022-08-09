Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiakos prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualification 2022-23

Slovan Bratislava welcome Olympiakos to Tehelne Pole in the Europa League third qualifying round return leg on Thursday.

Slovan Bratislava returned from the first leg at Karaiskakis Stadium in Piraeus with a 1-1 draw. Coach Vladimir Weiss has claimed it wasn’t an outcome to rejoice over but hopes to build on that result.

The Slovak team held a 1-0 lead until the 86th minute before Morocco international Youssef El Arabi pulled level for the hosts. Belasi are expected to be more assertive at home but the visitors will likely want to pay back Slovan Bratislava in their own coin. Another draw is not inevitable.

Olympiakos could have won the first leg but wasted too many goal chances. Perhaps that will change in the return game when they adopt a more defensive posture. With the away goal rule now defunct, both teams will be on the same starting line at kick-off. However, the moral advantage remains on Slovan Bratislava’s side, being the hosts and for holding Olympiakos at home. Thrylos will have to deal with pressure from their opponents and from local fans. Their survival will depend on their toughness.

It will likely be part two of what we saw in the first leg, but with superior intensity as the chances of success remain evenly split.

Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiakos Head-to-Head

The two sides are among the few teams who have met prior to this competition. Olympiakos reigned supreme in three of their last five clashes, while the other two ended in stalemates.

Slovan Bratislava form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Olympiakos form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-L-W

Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiakos Team News

Slovan Bratislava

Goalkeeper Michal Sulla, midfielder Ibrahim Rabiu and winger Marian Chobot are unavailable for selection due to cruciate ligament injuries. Centre-forward Eric Ramirez is healing from a knee injury.

Injury: Michal Sulla, Ibrahim Rabiu, Marian Chobot, Eric Ramirez

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Olympiakos

Defenders Konstantinos Manolas and Sime Vrsaljko have been sidelined with muscle injuries. Right-back Athanasios Androutsos is out of action with a knee injury. Strikers Nikola Cumic and Aboubakar Kamara are ineligible for the upcoming game.

Injury: Konstantinos Manolas, Sime Vrsaljko, Athanasios Androutsos

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: Nikola Cumic, Aboubakar Kamara.

Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiakos Predicted Xls

Slovan Bratislava (4-2-3-1): Adrian Chovan (GK), Siemen Voet, Guram Kashia, Uche, Lucas Lovat, Aleksandar Cavric, Jaromir Zmrhal, Alen Mustafic, David Hrncar, Andre Green, Ivan Saponjic

Olympiakos (4-3-3): Tomas Vaclik (GK), Pipa, Pape Abou Cisse, Sokratis Papastathopoulos, Oleg Reabciuk, Pierre Kunde, Giorgos Masouras, Yann M`Vila, Mady Camara, Soares, Philip Zinckernagel

Slovan Bratislava vs Olympiakos Prediction

Slovan are enjoying brilliant home form, boasting three wins and a draw from their last five games at Tehelne Pole. Olympiakos have been successful just once in their last six away fixtures, conceding 11 goals.

Slovan Bratislava are expected to win the match and the tie on aggregate.

Prediction: Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Olympiakos

